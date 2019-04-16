Twins drop second straight for first time this season

They did just that.

Cron, hustling home on a Byron Buxton double in an attempt to tie the game, instead was thrown out, ending the game as the Minnesota Twins fell 6-5 at Target Field.

The Twins entered the ninth trailing by two, but cut into that lead when Marwin Gonzalez hit his first home run as a Twin to lead off the inning.

Cron, who reached on a fielder’s choice, was trying to score from first on Buxton’s hit.

And so, after coming back once on Tuesday, the Twins couldn’t complete their second comeback.

Earlier in the game, both starting pitchers had been cruising.

Save for a hit to lead off the game and a couple walks, the Blue Jays (7-11) didn’t do much of anything against off Kyle Gibson.

Same for Aaron Sanchez.

Aside from a Jorge Polanco home run in the third, the Twins (8-6) hadn’t managed to put together much of anything, either.

Until the sixth.

The Blue Jays chased Gibson from the game in that inning, scoring four runs. And then Sanchez gave it back in the bottom of the frame.

In the sixth, Toronto (7-11) loaded the bases before a Justin Smoak single drove in two runs and gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the night.

It also ended Gibson’s.

Ryne Harper, who came on in relief, secured the second out of the inning before giving up back-to-back singles to add another two runs to Gibson’s line.

The Twins (8-6), as they’ve done all year, responded immediately.

Three batters into the inning, they already had tied the game back up as Sanchez struggled with his command, walking both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco before Eddie Rosario punished a pitch, taking it out to right-center for his fourth blast of the year.

They had fallen behind just a few minutes after tying it up as Trevor May ran into trouble in the seventh and Trevor Hildenberger came on but couldn’t strand the inherited runners.

He surrendered a two-run single to Teoscar Hernandez a day after Hernandez struck the decisive go-ahead home run.