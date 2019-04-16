The twinbill, originally set to be played in Bemidji, was relocated to St. John’s University in Collegeville due to poor playing conditions from a recent winter storm. BSU remained the home team on the scoreboard.

The Huskies (29-6, 17-4 NSIC) tallied two runs in each of the first two innings of game one to take a 6-0 lead. The Beavers (5-26, 4-15 NSIC) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Bemidji State recorded its first triple play since 2016 during the fourth inning of game two. Jordan Joseph flew out to left field before runners were thrown out at second and first for the 7-6-3 triple play.

However, SCSU had built a 4-0 lead by the sixth inning.

The Beavers earned their first runs of the day on a sacrifice fly and a groundout RBI, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Kade Nelson finished the day 4-for-7 to lead BSU at the plate. Isaiah Grancorvitz and Blake Huntley recorded one RBI each.

Bemidji State will travel to Aberdeen, S.D., for a three-game series against Northern State. The teams will play a doubleheader at noon Friday, April 19, before ending with a noon contest Saturday, April 20.

St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 0

SCS 221 100 0 -- 6-12-0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-5-0

WP: Austing (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K).

LP: Palafox (3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 3 K).

St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 2

SCS 020 002 000 -- 4-13-0

BSU 000 000 002 -- 2-5-1

WP: Osterberg (8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K).

LP: Back (5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K).