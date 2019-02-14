Twins put new spring training format into motion

“I think the best way to describe it is to get the most out of our guys in a good, concise, short period of time,” Baldelli said.

“We wanted to get our guys on the field, do good work, get them off the field and try to treat them good.”

The new plans were put into place on Thursday, Feb. 14, as pitchers and catchers had their first official workouts.

“It broke down real well and worked pretty cleanly,” Baldelli said.

Players were sorted into groups named after Twin Cities sports teams — Vikings, Wild and Timberwolves — and for the first go-through, Baldelli said it couldn’t have gone any better.

Except maybe for the part where the new manager had to return to the clubhouse to get the right hat.

“The guys, we got to come together for the first time and (had) great energy out on the field,” Baldelli said.

“We have a schedule that Derek Shelton, our bench coach, put together and did a fantastic job on it and stayed on point. (We) got all the things accomplished that we wanted to get accomplished.”

Pineda 'Pen

After working back from Tommy John surgery and a late knee injury last season, Michael Pineda said he was feeling pretty good on the first day of camp and excited to get back on the mound.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander threw a bullpen Thursday with his new manager looking on.

“He put himself in a great spot physically. He’s worked exceptionally hard. He spent a lot of time here this offseason getting his work in. He’s in great shape,” Baldelli said.

“It’s really fun watching him. He’s such a big man, but he’s able to repeat, able to throw strikes.

“It’s kind of cool to see something like that because it’s kind of anomaly, but he’s an incredibly successful career to this point and we expect him to be out there and pitch a lot of innings for us.”

Pineda hasn’t pitched in a major league game since July 5, 2017.

The Twins signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract prior to last season.

New gadgets

The high-speed Edgertronic cameras that are popping up around parks in Arizona and Florida this spring can be found at the Twins’ Hammond Stadium.

The Twins have two cameras in the bullpen capturing high-resolution video to go along with Rapsodo devices, which spit out comprehensive data on velocity, spin rates and more.

“I got into the Rapsodo thing this year, first bullpen this offseason,” left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers said.

“I threw with that, and I get all of the numbers, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m looking at something in a different language here. ‘ I’ve got a lot to learn in that respect.”