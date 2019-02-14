The general manager will get his wish on Friday.

The Twins are holding a press conference Friday morning in Fort Myers to announce multi-year extensions for shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler, locking up two pieces of their core long-term.

Polanco’s deal is for five years with two option years, a source said. He’s in line for more than $25 million guaranteed. Kepler’s is a five-year, $35 million deal with a $10 million club option (and $1 million buyout) for a sixth year, according to reports by MLB.com and ESPN.

Polanco, 25, hit .288/.345/.427 last season in 77 games after being suspended for the first 80 games of 2018 for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. In his only full season in 2017, he hit .256/.313/.410 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs.

This year was Polanco’s last pre-arbitration year, so the contract would buy out that plus all three of his arbitration seasons and potentially his first three free-agent years, keeping him with the Twins through at least the end of the 2023 season.

Kepler, 26, hit .224/.319/.408 last season for the Twins with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs as the team’s starting right fielder, a role he’s held for the past three years. The new deal would buy out all of Kepler’s arbitration years and delay free agency by at least one year, also keeping him in Minnesota through 2023.

Early in his playing career, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli signed a similar team-friendly deal to stay with the Tampa Bay Rays. In his case, Baldelli said, it gave him some peace of mind.

“Personally, I thought it was a good thing, and I wanted to pursue it and I did, and truthfully it worked out well for me,” Baldelli said. “And I’m just talking about, like you said, your mental state. When you show up to the field every day, different people think about different things, and for me, it allowed me to relax and just show up to the field and concentrate on baseball.”

Baldelli said contract extensions for Polanco and Kepler would be good for the team, as well.

“If we’re able to do that, it’s not just a good thing for the individual. It’s a good thing for the group,” he said. “Because any time you can keep good people together, it’s definitely a positive thing for everybody.”

The Twins have other candidates for “core player” contract extensions, including right-hander Jose Berrios, 24, and outfielder Eddie Rosario, 27.