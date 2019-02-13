Chicago Cubs launching TV network in 2020

According to the team, the channel is set to become the exclusive home of Cubs games, which are currently broadcast on WGN-TV and NBC Sports Chicago.

"It is hard to imagine any content that is more unique and valuable than the live sports entertainment the Cubs have been delivering to their fans for more than a century," Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement. "Sinclair's strength in production, distribution and local sales will support bringing more content to more viewers, all while leveraging the latest technology."

The NBC Sports regional network holds the 15-year expiring contract with Chicago's anchor pro sports franchises, including the Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls.

With the exception of the Cubs, NBCSN Chicago is expected to remain the broadcast home of those teams.