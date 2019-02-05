The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed she died on Aug. 29 of blunt force trauma and acute intracranial hemorrhage.

The woman and her husband, described as longtime Dodgers fans, were in their seats in the lower level on the first-base side.

"Ushers came down and asked if she was all right, and she said no, then EMT came and rushed her to the hospital," her daughter, Jana Brody, told ESPN.

Goldbloom and her husband Erwin were at the game to celebrate her recent birthday and their 59th wedding anniversary. They were joined by two family members.

Last season, all major league teams extended protective netting at their stadiums, but Goldbloom's seats were just beyond the area that had the netting.

ESPN reported she became the third fan killed by a ball that left the field at a major league stadium. One fan died after an incident at Griffith Stadium in Washington in 1943, the other at Dodger Stadium in 1970.