“McDonald’s ain’t gonna cut it for you too much,” Lewis said. “I got a little bit healthier this year with Chick-fil-A, and now we’re going to try to move forward a little bit more.”

Lewis, a 19-year-old shortstop, and fellow top prospect outfielder Alex Kirilloff, 21, will have the opportunity to soak up plenty more knowledge this spring as they are among the Twins’ non-roster invites to big-league camp.

When Lewis got the news from farm director Jeremy Zoll, he hit the mute button on his phone, and let out a big “Whaaaaaat?”

“I don’t think those guys are always exactly clear how good or bad they are at masking their emotions,” Zoll said. “You could tell through the phone. You could tell pretty easily he was excited.”

Kirilloff said the first trip over to the major league side would be a little nerve-wracking but that he and Lewis were looking forward to the experience.

Lewis and Kirilloff are the most high-profile names of the non-roster invitees the Twins have announced. That list also includes Brent Rooker, Luke Raley, Ryan Eades, Jake Reed, Ben Rortvedt and Brian Navarreto.

“Those guys both put in a ton of effort,” chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. “They certainly had successful seasons. It’s not a question of whether or not they performed, but it’s more just the next step in the path.”

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-rounder in 2016, have shot up recently released prospect lists.

Both were in MLBPipeline’s top 10, which was released Saturday, with Lewis at No. 5 and Kirilloff at No. 9. Lewis was No. 9 overall on Baseball America’s Top 100, released last week, and Kirilloff was No. 15. Baseball Prospectus had the two at Nos. 8 and No. 39, respectively.

This follows highly successful seasons for both.

Kirilloff played his first full professional season after he was injured during the 2016 season and underwent Tommy John surgery in in March 2017, wiping out all of that season.

“The way the we pushed them pretty aggressively throughout the year, it has been talked about at length how Alex missed a whole season,” Zoll said. “To get him to Fort Myers in the second half and to see him excel at that extreme of a level after missing that much time was really impressive and speaks to maturity and work ethic and drive he has.”

The outfielder hit .348/.392/.578 with 20 home runs and 101 runs batted in, splitting the season between Class A Cedar Rapids and Class A Advanced Fort Myers, where the Miracle finished off the season with a Florida State League championship.

“My only goal going into the year was to get through a full season healthy,” Kirilloff said. “I did that, and I was really happy about that. Everything that came along with that over the course of the year was awesome, and to top it off with the championship was pretty special.”

Kirilloff was named the Twins minor league player of the year and was honored Thursday at the annual Diamond Awards. Falvey said Kirilloff’s ability to see what a guy was doing to him pitch to pitch was unusual for a hitter his age.

“Joe (Mauer) has as sweet of a swing as you’re going to find,” Falvey said. “Alex may have the equivalent to that in the minor leagues right now. I just think that he’s continued to progress. He really understands and knows who he is as a hitter.”

Lewis, in his second full professional season, hit .292/.352/.451 and finished at the same level, as the Twins have pushed the talented infielder quickly through their system.

“For Royce to go out to Fort Myers and be a part of that playoff push and really excel in the championship series is really cool,” Zoll said. “For him to bounce back after some struggles in August and to excel and lead them to a championship there is something that I think really speaks to his fortitude.”

Lewis had a down month at the plate in August and turned to his parents for advice. His father advised him that he needed to “learn how to not get hits and how to eventually break out of it.”

“For me, it was the mental side of it,” Lewis said of his biggest area of growth. “I had a little bit of a struggle, especially down in Fort Myers, and after what happened, I overcame that and learned how to get out of a slump, as you will.”

Lewis has spent the offseason gaining strength. He has jumped from 195 to 205 pounds and was in Florida as the Twins hosted strength minicamps. Kirilloff has a place in the area and was at the Twins’ facility this offseason, too.

With the offseason nearing its close, the pair is excited to get to big-league camp, where the Twins hope the experience will let the pair get more exposure while picking up tips on how to be a big-leaguer along the way.

“I’ve seen with so many young players we have in the big leagues now, getting their eyes open a little bit at big-league camp, getting to see Nelson Cruz do his work and what that looks like, that’s a benefit to those guys to know, ‘OK, here’s what it’s like to be a big-league player,’” Falvey said.