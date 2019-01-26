Healthy Pineda looks forward to new season

A knee injury set him back six weeks, he said Saturday at TwinsFest, but now, he has a clean bill of health.

“I’m feeling excited. The No. 1 thing is that I’m very excited for spring training to come,” Pineda said. “I’m doing my normal season. I was hurting a little bit in my knee but right now, everything is 100 percent and I feel good. I don’t feel hurt.”

Pineda, who was signed to a two-year contract and is expected to be in the Twins’ rotation this season, said the knee injury was frustrating for him because he had worked so hard to be able to pitch during September and his arm was ready to go.

“It’s very hard for me because I love pitching and I want to compete and help my team,” Pineda said. “ … This year, everything is different. I want to be there, and I want to play and stay together with my team.”

The big righty holds a 4.05 earned-run average across parts of five seasons in the majors. In 2017, he posted a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts with the Yankees before injuring his elbow.

“I don’t want to be the same,” he said. “I want to be better.”

Cron talks of new manager

New Twins first baseman C.J. Cron might not know a lot of his new teammates, but he does know his new manager fairly well as the two were together last year in Tampa Bay.

“Usually you look at a roster and you’ve played with a couple of guys, whether it’s the Fall League, or college, or at some point,” he said. “I looked at the Twins roster, and it’s like, I don’t know anybody here. It’s all new people. Knowing Rocco definitely helped me a little bit. Seeing him here was really cool. Rocco’s the man. I’ve got lots of good things to say about him. Just meeting the guys here has been great, and I’m super looking forward to it.”

Cron was picked up in the offseason by the Twins after being non-tendered by the Rays, where he played one season. Baldelli was the Rays’ major league field coordinator last season.

“You could definitely tell that he had what it takes (to manage). He looks at the analytics stuff, and he’s played before, so he can take the numbers and apply them,” Cron said. “I don’t know if that’s getting rarer that days, but he’s one of those guys that seems like he can use a good balance of both. He knows what helps and what doesn’t.”

Concert coming

The Twins could have an announcement within the next few weeks regarding a concert at Target Field, Twins President Dave St. Peter told a crowd at TwinsFest.

“We’re working the final stages of a discussion with at least one major show in the summer of 2019 and I think I can say it’s not a country act,” he said.