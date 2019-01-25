The duo will be inducted during pregame ceremonies on Hall of Fame Weekend, Aug. 3-4, against the Kansas City Royals.

Nathan spent most of his 16-year major league career with the Twins, becoming their closer after being acquired with Francisco Liriano and Boof Bonser from the San Francisco Giants for catcher A.J. Pierzynski. He pitched for the Twins for seven seasons between 2004-11, posting a 2.16 earned-run average with 260 saves.

Nathan, who retired after 2016, holds a 2.87 career ERA with 377 saves.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Nathan said Friday. “I know my family is looking forward to it. I haven’t told everybody. I waited for this weekend for the announcement, so I’ve got to make some phone calls after this.”

Both Nathan and Bell were informed of their election with a phone call from Rod Carew.

Bell was the third president in team’s history. He had that job for 16 years (1987-2003) and was crucial to the team’s effort to move out of the Metrodome and into Target Field.

“When you get a call from Dave St. Peter and Rod Carew in the middle of January, it’s a good thing,” Bell said.

During Twins Hall of Fame Weekend, the Twins will give away a Joe Nathan Hall of Fame Bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans through the gates on Aug. 3. The next day, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will get Jerry Bell and Joe Nathan Hall of Fame commemorative pins.

Top invitations

The Twins’ top two prospects, Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, are among the non-roster invitees to big league camp, which starts Feb. 13 when pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla.

“Those two guys in particular, it’s exposure. It’s really about that. Those guys both put in a ton of effort and work,” Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said. “They certainly had successful seasons, there’s not a question of whether or not they performed. But it’s more just the next step in the path.”

Luke Raley, Brent Rooker, Ben Rortvedt, Ryan Eades, Brian Navarreto and Jake Reed will also be invited to camp. The Twins will announce their remaining nonroster invitees at a later date.

Kirriloff, 21, was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. Between low- and high-A teams last season, he hit a combined .348 with 20 home runs and 101 RBIs last season, his first after missing the previous season because of elbow surgery. Lewis, 19, was the top pick in 2017 draft. He hit a combined .292 with 14 homers, 72 RBIs and 83 runs scored in the same leagues last summer.