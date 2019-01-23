“(We’re) getting the chance to see that the Twins fan and the whole Twins Territory really supports the team, to the point where… we’re packing places throughout the state,” Baldelli said. “People come out. They’re making the time to come see us, which means a lot.”

Hundreds packed the Eagles Club -- many loyally sporting their Twins gear -- for the chance to ask questions, hear anecdotes and take in a more personalized perspective they can’t get at Target Field.

“We have the chance to bring them happiness and a smile,” Berrios said. “No matter how the weather (is) outside -- it’s cold or hot -- they always support us. We appreciate that. That’s why we’re here, spending time with them and (trying) to give to them all the support they give to us during the season.”

Five different groups -- each comprised of Twins players and broadcasters -- are circling not only Minnesota, but also North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa for stops in more than 40 communities. The Winter Caravan is making visits to schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs.

The bunch who came to Bemidji spent Wednesday morning in Pierz, then headed to Wadena and finally wrapped up the day in Paul Bunyan country -- which included a workout with the BSU baseball team.

“I see all the support they give to us, it’s impressive,” Berrios said of the fans. “That’s why we’re here. It’s been three long days for us, but we enjoy it so far.”

The Winter Caravan requires plenty of time on the road, as well, but it’s also a good opportunity for the players to build a relationship with Baldelli, who was hired as Minnesota’s skipper in October.

“It’s good that he’s here with us and we’re here with him, as well, getting to know him, sharing ideas,” Rosario said through interpreter Elvis Martinez. “It’s been very important, the conversations we’ve been having on the bus lately. It’s good what he’s doing, trying to connect with each player and get to know the players that he’s going to manage this year.”

“One of the coolest parts is spending the time with Jose and Eddie and actually getting to have some really good baseball conversations, hearing what they have to say about a lot of different things,” Baldelli added. “That’s real. Those hours on the bus, driving around, they’re really cool.”

The added time together has helped build excitement toward the 2019 season.

“I’m really, really so excited. I pray for the bringing (of) a lot of good things for my team,” Berrios said. “Every year is a new year, every day is a new day. We have the chance to accomplish a lot of good things. I know I had the chance to accomplish a lot of good things last year, but that’s the years past. You have to turn the page and be ready for the next season.”

The trio also fielded questions from the audience on Wednesday, ranging wide from personnel inquiries to requests for childhood baseball memories.

A young fan bluntly asked Baldelli if he was going to lead the Twins to the World Series this season, to which Baldelli quipped, “This guy doesn’t mess around.”

Berrios and Rosario also shared who their favorite player was growing up -- Ivan Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez, respectively. It was quickly pointed out that neither mentioned their new manager, who spent a seven-year career with Tampa Bay, along with a brief stint in Boston.

Wednesday’s program closed with a raffle for memorabilia and other prizes, then an autograph line that stretched from one end of Twins Territory to the other. The latter provided one last chance to capture a memory with a diamond hero.

“It’s a good experience to come out here around the state, spend time with the fans and get to know them,” Rosario said. “I live in a warm place in Florida. Just (to) come out and see the people, connect with people in the cold, it can do you well. … It’s a pretty cool experience.”