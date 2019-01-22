The voting tabulations were announced Tuesday, Jan. 22, by Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson on the MLB Network.

Rivera was joined by starting pitchers Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina and designated hitter Edgar Martinez as part of the 2019 class to be inducted in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 21.

"Amazing, amazing," Rivera said in an interview on the MLB Network. "I have to say, thank god for that. It was a beautiful, long career, and to end up with this is amazing."

Rivera and the late Halladay both made the Hall of Fame on their first attempt. Halladay and Martinez each received 85.4 percent of the votes while Mussina was named on 76.7 percent of the ballots. The requirement for induction is 75 percent.

Mussina was chosen in his sixth time on the ballot, while Martinez was chosen on his 10th and final season on the BBWAA ballot.

Martinez received 70.4 percent of the votes last season.