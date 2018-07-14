“We’ve played good baseball. We’ve been a little bit snakebitten certainly the last two days, just not being able to push runners across when we’ve had some opportunities,” Bemidji head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “We’re kind of in a spot right now where things are just mounting on us a little bit so we need to experience a little success here to turn things around. But we’re not far away.”

In Bemidji’s lone game Saturday at the University of Northwestern, Pierre scored quickly in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead before adding two more runs in the third.

The Centaurs (10-7) got on the board in the fourth when a bases-loaded walk made it 3-1.

An inning later, Henry Michalicek and Casey McNamara connected for successive singles to lead off the fifth. Michalicek later scored on Cole Tatro’s RBI single before McNamara crossed home plate on an error to level the score at 3-all.

However, the South Dakotans regained a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Pierre added another run in the seventh to go up 5-3.

Bemidji put a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the frame with one out, but could not mount a comeback.

Michalicek, McNamara, Tatro and Matt Fitzgerald each recorded one of Bemidji’s four hits.

Tatro nearly went the distance, pitching 6 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Isaiah Biehn recorded the final out in the seventh after giving up one run on two hits.

Sitting at 0-3 with two games to go, the Centaurs are unlikely to qualify for the knockout round. Their final pool play games today are against Rosetown at 2 p.m. and La Crescent at 4:30 p.m.

“Advancing isn’t something that’s going to be a reality for us at this point,” Blumhagen said. “Right now, like I said, we’re just going through some things offensively…. We’ve seen some really, really nice pitching down here. Better than we’re accustomed to seeing, and it’s been an adjustment for us and the kids have done a nice job taking that in stride.”

Pierre 5, Bemidji 3

PIE 102 001 1 -- 5-10-4

BEM 000 120 0 -- 3-4-1