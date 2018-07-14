Rays pound Twins 19-6 as bullpen collapses

The well-traveled rookie took the mound for the ninth inning and gave up five runs, including a pair of mammoth home runs by Carlos Gomez and Jake Bauers. He even earned a mound visit from pitching coach Garvin Alston, who advised Astudillo, the 12th position player all-time to pitch for the Twins, to slow down his 86-mph fastball if at all possible.

“Astudillo was trying to throw way too hard,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “He was at perfect pitching speed.”

The 26-year-old Venezuelan flipped in an 81.3 mph slider to Bauers, but that ended up on the right-field plaza, 407 feet from home plate. It took him 35 pitches, but the utility catcher (who has yet to catch in the majors) managed to record three outs, the last two on lazy pop-ups by Jesus Sucre and C.J. Cron.

“It’s not pleasant when you have to do that and you have to endure the balls getting banged around,” Molitor said of the 35-pitch exhibition. “But that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Astudillo, who tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory in a 16-inning marathon last year at Triple-A Reno, gave himself a one-word review through a translator: “Bad.”

That pretty much covered the final third of the game from the Twins’ perspective. After winning eight of their last nine and rallying out of a 4-1 hole in this one, they gave it all back (and then some) over the final three frames.

Not since a 20-6 loss at Texas on July 25, 2011 had the Twins allowed this many runs in a game. It tied for the fourth-most runs allowed in Twins history, dating to 1961. A 23-6 loss at Kansas City on April 6, 1974 remains the club record.

Twins starter Jose Berrios struggled his way through six-plus innings in his all-star sendoff before a large contingent of family and friends at Target Field. He issued a walk and a single over his final eight pitches, opening the door for the pivotal five-run seventh.

Three of those runs were charged to lefty reliever Zach Duke, who had pitched to a 1.10 earned-run average with 11 holds over his past 17 outings, dating to May 31. Joey Wendle’s two-run triple capped the uprising as the teams exchanged eight haymakers of four or more runs over the past two games.

Right fielder Robbie Grossman, who entered the game as a pinch hitter during a four-run Twins sixth, uncorked a pair of poor throws in the seventh. Adeiny Hechavarria scored from second on Matt Duffy’s single to right. Two batters later, Kevin Kiermaier tagged and scored on Jesus Sucre’s sacrifice fly to shallow right.

Grossman “lost his footing,” Molitor said, which allowed Kiermaier to audible in mid-play.

“I’m not sure he was committed,” Molitor said. “I think he was prepared to hold up, and then he saw the slip, and he decided to challenge him.”

The Rays put up five more runs in the eighth against veteran right-hander Matt Belisle. Setup man Trevor Hildenberger, who has worked just once in the past five days and hasn’t gone back-to-back since June 23-24, never warmed up but is fine physically, Molitor said.

Berrios, lifted at 94 pitches, had stabilized after a four-run fourth that saw him give up three run-scoring doubles in a span of five batters. He has had 12 starts this year in which he gave up three earned runs or fewer, and the three doubles tied a season high .

Opponents managed just 20 doubles off Berrios through his first 19 starts. After giving up six earned runs for the second time in four starts, he enters the break with a 3.68 ERA and 127 1/3 innings, sixth-most in the American League.

“As a competitor I kind of feel bad that I let my teammates down,” Berrios said through a translator. “They put out in front in the game, and I wasn’t able to hold the other team.”

Rays ace Chris Archer, making just his second start since missing five weeks with a left abdominal strain, gave up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the second and left with a 4-1 lead and seven strikeouts after recording one out in the fifth.

The Twins rallied with a four-run sixth off sidewinding lefty Adam Kolarek, capped by Eddie Rosario’s go-ahead two-run double. Rosario added his team-leading eighth outfield assist to temporarily stop the bleeding in the eighth.

The teams combined to go 15 for 31 with runners in scoring position, including 11 for 20 by the Rays.