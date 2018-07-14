<p>CROOKSTON, Minn.—Travis Oliver has gone to great lengths, literally, in his desire to follow the Minnesota Twins.</p><p>The 36-year-old Crookston High School teacher recently attended Twins baseball road games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.</p><p>That brings to nine the number of stadiums in which Oliver has seen the Twins play.</p><p>"I'm a big Minnesota sports fan,'' Oliver said. "I had friends who were big fans. I guess I just trickled into the interest in it.</p><p>"It's not just the baseball. I enjoy seeing the architectural structure of different stadiums. I'm always curious about the number people it took to build something like that and how they did it.''</p><p>Oliver also has seen the Twins play at Milwaukee, Arlington, Texas, Kansas City, Cleveland and Boston, in addition to the Twins home parks of Target Center and, previously, the Metrodome. His passion for Twins baseball comes with a limited baseball background.</p><p>Oliver, a Crookston native, never played organized baseball beyond his early elementary-school days. There was a family lake cabin where much of his summers were spent. He didn't play any high school sports after his sophomore year, opting instead to work.</p><p>But, Oliver said, he's always been a fan. His passion for the Twins intensified after the team won the World Series in 1987 and 1991. In addition to Twins games, he's a Minnesota Vikings season ticket holder and attends Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games.</p><p>"On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm probably an 8.5,'' he says of his status as a Twins fan. "I have a Twins (logo) tattoo on my chest if that counts for anything. I follow the team. I follow the statistics. I watch them on TV.''</p><p>The interest doesn't stop with the Twins. Oliver has seen games in 22 Major League parks. Including spring training and minor league facilities, he estimates he's been to approximately 50 professional baseball venues.</p><p>The allure isn't just about the sport. It's about architecture and atmosphere.</p><p>"Our trips are centered around the Twins,'' Oliver said. "But it's not only to see baseball games. We want to see larger cities, to experience them.</p><p>"I'm a fan of cities. I find them interesting. And we'll go to bars around ballparks and talk to fans. It's interesting to hear them, to see how passionate they are about their teams.''</p><p>His favorite parks have been in Kansas City as well as Wrigley Field and Fenway Park in Boston. His least favorite? "The old Shea Stadium in New York was a dump,'' he said.</p><p>Oliver attracted some unexpected national attention in his Twins quest.</p><p>In the game at Wrigley Field a few weeks ago, Oliver made a one-handed, barehanded catch of a foul ball. The play was caught on camera on a television broadcast and eventually made top 10 plays of the day on ESPN's national sports center.</p><p>"I heard the crack of the bat, saw the ball coming right at us, reached up and caught it,'' Oliver said. "I had friends from all over the country texting and calling to say they saw the play.''</p><p>Oliver has caught a few other foul balls. This one he says he may keep. But it isn't the souvenirs and collectibles he's sought. "I've never bought things,'' he said. "It's about the memories.''</p><p>He hopes to build on those. His goals are to see the Vikings (he also has a Vikings logo tattooed on his chest) in at least one game in every NFL stadium, as well as the Twins in at least one game in every Major League park.</p><p>"I'll keep doing one, maybe two, summer trips a year until I've hit them all,'' Oliver said.</p>