In game one, Alexandria scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead, but the Woodpeckers came back with two in the sixth and two in the seventh to edge out their opponent.

J.D. Kondos and Grant Declusin each singled and scored in the sixth inning to knot the game at 3-3, and Reid Colley had the eventual game-winning hit in the seventh, a single which knocked in Steven Peterson, who walked, and Alec Meland, who doubled.

After a clean first trip through the Alex order in the second game, Bemidji starting pitcher Brandon Lusser ran into trouble to start the third inning and was tagged for five runs.

Before the Woodpeckers could put out the fire, 13 Alex plate appearances produced eight runs on seven hits – including an Andrew Revering three-run long ball to dead center – two walks and a hit batter.

The eight runs reversed the four-run lead that Bemidji had jumped out to in the first inning, with Isaiah Biehn, Lussier, Meland and Colley each recording a hit and a run for a quick 4-0 lead.

After Alexandria pushed the lead to 9-4 with a run in the fifth, Biehn, Lussier and Peterson each reached on errors and scored in the sixth to pull within two, but ultimately the home team held on for the 9-7 win.

The doubleheader wraps up the Woodpeckers’ regular season, as their district tournament is scheduled to commence Monday, July 16.

Bemidji 5, Alexandria Black 3

BEM 000 102 2 -- 5-6-1

ALX 000 030 0 -- 3-11-2

Alexandria Black 9, Bemidji 7

BEM 400 003 0 -- 7-10-1

ALX 008 010 X -- 9-10-4