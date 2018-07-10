BASEBALL: Moorhead legion takes a pair from Bemidji

Cole Tatro was in trouble early on the mound for the Centaurs. Stranding four runners on base to limit Moorhead to one run after two innings, the Blues broke through for four runs on five hits and a walk in the third.

“Our team hasn’t been on the field in awhile with a couple of cancellations over the past week,” Bemidji head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “So that was tough on (Tatro), and he wasn’t as sharp. Things were a little bit up today, but at the same time, give Moorhead credit. They hit everything he threw. All three pitches found different holes for them. (Tatro) maybe wasn’t his best, but the guys from Moorhead certainly did a great job squaring the ball up as well.”

But the Centaurs slowly battled back with a single and a run from Henry Michalicek in the fourth, a three-run fifth and another run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 6-6 and force extras.

“Once we were able to get a little bit more comfortable in the box, we sat on some better pitches than the first time through (the order), and we at least gave ourselves a chance,” said Blumhagen.

In the top of the eighth, Caleb Carlson relieved Steven Peterson, who had taken over for Tatro after the third inning to pitch four innings himself.

The Blues tagged Carlson for two unearned runs on two hits, and the Centaurs went down one-two-three in the bottom half to suffer the 8-6 loss.

Offensively, Carlson led the way with three RBIs on three singles, while Matt Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Alex Lazella chipped in a pair of singles.

The Bemidji bats cooled down for the nightcap, while the Blues heated up for a 10-run second inning.

All of the Centaurs offense came in the fourth inning, when Hunter Olson clubbed a double, Fitzgerald singled and Carlson and Casey McNamara each picked up RBI singles.

But it wasn’t nearly enough, as Moorhead scored one in each of the third and fourth innings to put Bemidji away in five innings, 12-2.

Carlson took his second loss of the day on the mound, allowing eight runs on five hits, two walks, and two hit batsmen in an inning and two-thirds. Isaiah Biehn, Matt Johnson and Johnny Melhus split the pitching duties for the final three and one-third innings.

(Carlson) never really got the ball down, and they made him pay right away,” Blumhagen said. “We made a couple mistakes and (suffered) a couple of unfortunate calls, and all of a sudden it’s 10-0. And then from there, it’s hard to pick ourselves up as a team and try and come back from that, especially coming off a tough loss in the first game.”

The two losses drop the Centaurs to 10-4 on the season as they prepare for this weekend’s 96-team Gopher Classic Tournament in the Twin Cities area.

Bemidji is scheduled to start the weekend at 2 p.m. Friday, July 13, against Billings, Mont., followed by a 7 p.m. game against Lino Lakes.

Moorhead 8, Bemidji 6

MHD 104 010 02 -- 8-15-2

BEM 000 131 10 -- 6-10-3

Moorhead 12, Bemidji 2

MHD 0(10)1 10 -- 12-10-0

BEM 000 20 -- 2-6-1