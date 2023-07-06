BASEBALL: Woodpeckers dominate home opener, split double dip with deluge of early runs

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Junior Legion baseball team brought its bats to the BSU baseball field on Wednesday.

The Woodpeckers, hosting Superior (Wis.) in their first home games this summer season, jumped on Superior early in the first game of a doubleheader, plating eight runs in the first four frames. Bemidji rode that early crest to a 10-2 win, then lost 7-4 in a tight, back-and-forth second game.

The ultimate result? A split in the Woodpeckers’ home debut and a showcase of both their promise and untapped growth still to come.

“I was pleased with the effort and the energy,” head coach Travis Carruth said. “Game one, we got out to a hot start, kept the foot on the gas. Game two, we were right in the game, just needed a couple more clutch hits. They seemed to get those couple clutch hits in the one big inning.”

Superior took the lead for good in the sixth frame of the second game, plating three runs to seal the eventual winning margin. The Wisconsinites scored on an RBI groundout, wild pitch and Bemidji error.

It harkened back to something Carruth said last season – his first in charge of the Woodpeckers – when he stressed the importance of fundamentals to separate Bemidji from its young and inexperienced competition.

“At times, it was (a struggle),” Carruth said. “We made most of the plays that we should make. Just little things, kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times. We’re still working on it. We’ve been on the road so much, so we haven’t gotten too many practice dates in this summer at all with our schedule. So it makes it a little tough to adjust in the game, but we get a couple days to practice and get ready for Friday.”

The Woodpeckers’ bats did most of the heavy lifting in game one. Bemidji opened up the contest with a three-run first inning rally highlighted by Fisher Ganske’s two-run triple. Next up to bat was Ganske’s brother Gunner, who drove in Fisher with a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Kobe Brown batted in Brailen Lussier and Jack Lundquist with a single, then Fisher Ganske singled home Stonewall Gessner.

The Woodpeckers’ 6-0 lead held until the fourth inning, when Superior scored twice in response. But Bemidji wasn’t done scoring either. First, Gunner Ganske’s two-run, two-out single put the Woodpeckers back up six in the fourth.

Then in the sixth, the Ganskes were at it again. Fisher tripled home Brown, then Gunner singled in Fisher for Bemidji’s final insurance run.

All told in the first game, the two Ganskes combined for eight RBIs between them – four each.

“It's pretty fun to be playing with him,” said Gunner of Fisher. “We get to do it a lot with this team.”

Gunner also picked up the win on the mound, tossing a complete game with one earned run allowed on seven hits with three strikeouts. His key to succeeding in both facets of the game? Letting go of mistakes made in either component.

“You have to kind of not really worry about if you do bad in one thing,” Gunner said. “Just go to the other thing quickly and forget about it.”

The Woodpeckers (11-9) now have a rare day of practice before returning to the BSU field for another doubleheader on Friday. With the failures and successes of Wednesday’s action fresh in their minds, they’ll have plenty to work through on Thursday.

“We battle,” Carruth said of his group. “We’ve been battling. You have your good days and your bad days. But when we come with energy like in game one – it’s kind of been that way, a flip of the coin sometimes if we’re going to do it or not. But when we come with energy and come to the ballpark ready to play, we’ve been really, really good. And when we haven’t been ready to play from the get-go, those are where we find ourselves in tight ballgames.”

Bemidji retakes the diamond against East Grand Forks starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, back at BSU.

Bemidji 10, Superior (Wis.) 2

SUP 000 200 0 – 2-7-0

BEM 330 202 X – 10-11-1

WP: G. Ganske (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Edwards (5.1 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

Superior (Wis.) 7, Bemidji 4

SUP 010 213 0 – 7-10-4

BEM 110 020 0 – 4-8-3

WP: Teal (5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

LP: Morehart (3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

S: Lahti (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)