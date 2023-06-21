BASEBALL: Peyton Neadeau walks off Moorhead, Centaurs split home doubleheader

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team only had enough heroics for one comeback in Tuesday’s doubleheader against Moorhead.

The Centaurs walked off Moorhead in the first leg for a 6-5 win, then fell 10-4 to split the double dip at the BSU baseball field.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning of game one, Bemidji loaded the bases with a pair of walks and Hunter Brodina’s single. Cam Justice cut the deficit in half, then Moorhead intentionally put Ty Lundeen on first to load the bases.

That set the table for Peyton Neadeau, who took the third pitch of his at-bat to deep center field for the game-winning sacrifice fly.

“All game, it felt like we were right there,” Blumhagen said of game one. “Moorhead brought all of their dudes. You could tell they had this game circled on their calendar. We were kind of reeling a little bit, tired from the weekend. They stayed in the fight. The top of our lineup did exactly what it needed to do to put pressure on.”

Moorhead took a two-run lead in the top of the sixth inning. A pair of RBI singles from Jacob Vannett and Carter Heinsch gave the visitors a 5-3 cushion. Vannett and Reese Bohney also led off the game with back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the first inning.

Bemidji's Stonewall Gessner hits a single during the second inning in game two of a doubleheader against Moorhead on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Landon Hanson and Justice tied the game with consecutive RBI singles. Ty Lundeen threw six no-decision innings for the Centaurs. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Brodina picked up the win in his only inning of work, striking out one batter.

Bemidji jumped out to a three-run lead to kick off the second game before falling victim to a big Moorhead inning. Hanson singled in a run in the bottom of the first, then Lundeen plated two more with a double.

Moorhead got a run back on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning before the floodgates opened in the fourth. Moorhead brought 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run burst to take an 8-3 lead. Two Bemidji fielding errors in the top of the fifth tacked on two more runs for Moorhead.

“We gave them too many outs, and we weren’t commanding the strike zone,” Blumhagen said. “We had a couple of chances to stop the bleeding. To (Moorhead’s) credit, they took advantage when they had runners on. They had productive at-bats, even when they got behind in counts.”

Bemidji's Will Zellmann (4) runs through third base in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader against Moorhead on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Justice continued his big day at the plate with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning. He went 3 for 7 with five RBIs in two games. He also made a diving catch at first base late in game two.

“The fact that we were able to stay in the game and how we didn’t totally let go of the rope,” Blumhagen said of the positives from game two. “That’s what I wanted to see. Doubleheaders give you a lot of splits. You’re going to get some good ones and some ugly ones. It’s just kind of the nature of the beat.

“We know we have some things we need to work on. We’re kind of in a flurry of games right now. We haven’t had time to stop and breathe. We hope to do that at the end of this week and going into next week. Right now, we’re trying to survive some bad habits until we can get them corrected.”

The Legion season started earlier than the Centaurs hoped. After Bemidji High School’s premature exit in the Section 8-4A Tournament, Blumhangen rallied the troops with an emphasis on making the most of this summer.

“That’s one of the first conversations that we have at the start of the Legion season,” Blumhagen said. “When you take the ball for your first (Legion) game, you’re a month and a half away from it being the end for your seniors at this level. … We want to make sure that we savor this and not waste a day as we go through these experiences. That’s been my message to them. Don’t waste this by going through a hangover to start the season.”

Bemidji's Hunter Brodina bunts during the first inning in game two of a doubleheader against Moorhead on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 6, Moorhead 5

MHD 210 002 0 – 5-8-1

BEM 102 000 3 – 6-8-2

WP: Brodina (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Quade (6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

Moorhead 10, Bemidji 4

MHD 001 720 0 – 10-11-0

BEM 300 010 0 – 4-8-4

WP: Gast (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Kapaun (3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 4 BB)