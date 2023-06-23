Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

BASEBALL: Corradi homers twice, Centaurs sweep doubleheader in Detroit Lakes

After pulling out an 8-7 win in game one, the Centaurs rolled to a 23-8 victory, sweeping the doubleheader and moving to 9-3 this summer.

062423.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Will Zellmann.jpg
Bemidji's Will Zellmann (4) runs through third base in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader against Moorhead on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:03 AM

DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team got hot offensively on Thursday in Detroit Lakes.

The night belonged to Ben Corradi. In game one, he picked up the win on the mound. He threw the final two innings, allowing zero earned runs on two hits with one strikeout. He also belted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Ryan Loewe made it 4-0 with an RBI single. Detroit Lakes got two runs back in the bottom of the first before tying the game an inning later on Noah Rieber’s single. Loewe walked with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning to put Bemidji ahead 5-4.

A Detroit Lakes error in the top of the fourth inning plated two more runs, giving Bemidji a 7-4 lead. Jacob Thomas tied the game for Detroit Lakes with a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning. Corradi brought home the game-winning run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice.

The nightcap was less dramatic for the Centaurs. Corradi homered again in a 3 for 5 day at the plate. He tallied three RBIs and a walk. Landon Hanson, Hunter Brodina and Peyton Neadeau also recorded three-hit games, combining for eight RBIs. Will Zellmann, Gunner Ganske and Gavin Kapaun each had two hits.

Bemidji recorded six extra-base hits, including doubles from Brodina, Hanson, Kapaun and Zellman, as well as a triple from Hanson.

The Centaurs are back home at 4 p.m. for a doubleheader against Alexandria on Wednesday, June 28, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 8, Detroit Lakes 7

BEM 401 201 0 – 8-10-1

DL 220 030 0 – 7-8-3

WP: Corradi (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

LP: Rieber (7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 23, Detroit Lakes 8

BEM 703 139 X – 23-18-2

DL 321 020 X – 8 -12-5

WP: Gessner (3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

LP: Thomas (3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)

