BASEBALL: Centaurs go 2-2 at Gopher Classic; Brodina, Kapaun collect wins

Facing a pool of five other teams at the Gopher Classic, the Bemidji Centaurs picked up two wins before falling in their final two games.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:08 AM

ST. MICHAEL – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team had an up and down weekend in St. Michael.

Facing a pool of five other teams at the Gopher Classic, the Centaurs picked up two wins before falling in their final two games.

The Centaurs beat Farmington 3-1 on Friday, then felled Forest Lake 6-3 on Saturday. After a tight 2-1 loss to St. Michael later on Saturday, Bemidji officially bowed out of the tournament with a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Papillion South (Neb.) on Sunday.

Hunter Brodina picked up the win for the Centaurs against Farmington, tossing four innings with just one run allowed. Bemidji generated offense with an RBI single by Ryan Loewe and a sacrifice fly from Landon Hanson.

Against Forest Lake, the Centaurs surmounted a 3-0 deficit with a late rally. Hanson got Bemidji on the board with a run in the fifth inning, then Ben Corradi walked in a run in the sixth. Ty Lundeen’s sac fly later in the frame tied the game 3-3, then Peyton Neadeau gave Bemidji the lead with an RBI single.

The Centaurs padded their narrow edge in the seventh. Brodina and Corradi contributed run-scoring base hits to give Bemidji a three-run cushion. That was enough for Clusiau, who finished off Farmington and earned the save with his second inning of hitless work.

Gavin Kapaun picked up the win, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on three hits.

Now 13-5 this season, the Centaurs return to their home diamond to face Perham at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji 3, Farmington 1

BEM 001 002 0 – 3-8-0

FAR 100 000 0 – 1-7-3

WP: Brodina (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Young (6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji 6, Forest Lake 3

BEM 000 013 2 – 6-11-0

FL 000 300 0 – 3-3-2

WP: Kapaun (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K)

LP: Tobritzhofer (1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

S: Clusiau (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

St. Michael 2, Bemidji 1

BEM 010 000 0 – 1-6-1

STM 011 000 X – 2-5-1

WP: Groves (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Neadeau (CG, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

Papillion South (Neb.) 9, Bemidji 1 (F/5)

BEM 010 00 – 1-4-3

PAP 210 6X – 9-5-1

WP: Poble (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: St. John (3.1 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

