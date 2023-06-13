99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

BASEBALL: Centaurs eke out walk-off win with huge comeback, split with Grand Forks

Bemidji took on Grand Forks in a doubleheader. The Royals took game one, then Bemidji bounced back to win the second game in an extra-inning walk-off, surmounting a seven-run deficit in the process.

Baseball web art.jpg
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:07 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team had an eventful opening to its season on Monday at the BSU baseball field.

The Centaurs took on Grand Forks (N.D.) in a doubleheader and split the two decisions. The Royals took game one 10-7, then Bemidji bounced back to win the second game 12-11 in an extra-inning walk-off, surmounting a seven-run deficit in the process.

Grand Forks (1-1) took control early in the first game with a five-run second inning. Bemidji (1-1) battled back with runs in the second and fourth innings to edge closer. Ryan Loewe doubled home the first run in the second.

The Centaurs never got closer than three runs, though. The Royals scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to seal the game. Bemidji matched each total but could not cut further into the deficit.

Will Zellmann notched an RBI double in the fifth, and Dan Clusiau forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Hunter Brodina hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Cam Justice singled home a run later in the frame.

In game two, the Centaurs once again fell behind but battled back in superb fashion. Trailing 9-2 after three innings, Bemidji scored seven runs in innings four and five. Landon Hanson and Ben Corradi contributed run-scoring hits.

That late surge brought the Centaurs within 11-9, and Bemidji kept going. Clusiau’s sacrifice fly made it a one-run game in the sixth, then Corradi’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh forced extra innings. In the ninth, it was Corradi’s bases-loaded walk that won it for Bemidji.

The Centaurs return to the diamond against Fergus Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in Fergus.

Grand Forks 10, Bemidji 7

GF 050 032 0 – 10-7-7

BEM 010 132 0 – 7-7-3

WP: Dosch (2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Kapaun (4.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)

Bemidji 12, Grand Forks 11 (F/9)

GF 036 110 000 – 11-14-4

BEM 110 341 101 – 12-9-1

WP: St. John (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Grafenauer (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

