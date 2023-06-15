BASEBALL: Centaurs dominate, sweep doubleheader in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team scored 29 runs in two games in Fergus Falls on Wednesday.

After a 15-0 win in the first leg of the doubleheader, the Centaurs rolled to a 14-4 win in the second game. An eight-run second inning was enough for Bemidji to move to 3-1 this summer.

Ben Corradi got things going with a two-RBI single before Ty Lundeen brought home three more with a double. Stonewall Gessner roped a two-RBI triple to make it 8-0.

The Centaurs tacked on four more runs in the third inning. Landon Hanson and Cam Justice delivered run-scoring hits, then Gavin Kapaun and Gunner Ganske tallied RBIs, giving Bemidji a 12-0 lead. Boston Smith put the finishing touches on the run-rule win with a two-run home run in the fourth.

Casey St. John got the win on the bump for the Centaurs. He threw four innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts. Lundeen and Justice combined for a three-hit shutout in the first five-inning win over Fergus Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corradi had an impressive showing at the plate in the first game. He went 5 for 5 with a double and a triple. He added three RBIs to his resume in the dominant victory.

The Centaurs head to Burnsville for the Snakepit Tournament starting on Friday, June 14 in Burnsville.

Bemidji 15, Fergus Falls 0 (F/5)

BEM 073 00 – 15-15-0

FF 000 00 – 0-3-1

WP: Justice (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

LP: Buckmeire (2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji 14, Fergus Falls 4 (F/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

BEM 084 20 – 14-14-0

FF 002 02 – 4-7-0

WP: St. John (4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB 2 K)

LP: Becker (2.1 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)