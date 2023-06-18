BASEBALL: Bemidji shuts out Woodbury to cap 3-1 weekend

BURNSVILLE – An early defeat didn’t deter the Bemidji American Legion baseball team at the Snakepit Tournament in Burnsville.

The Centaurs bounced back from a 6-5 loss against Lakeville North on Friday by winning their next three games. After beating Rosemount 12-2 in five innings and Stillwater 8-6 in six innings, Bemidji shutout Woodbury 1-0 on Sunday behind a combined two-hitter from Stonewall Gessner, Ben Corradi and Hunter Brodina.

Gessner started on the bump. He threw four innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Corradi came in relief, throwing two more shutout innings. Brodina picked up the save by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Corradi helped out the cause at the plate as well. Gavin Kapaun drew a one-out walk in the top of the third inning, then scored on Corradi’s RBI single two batters later.

Bemidji’s six-run third inning against Stillwater was enough for its second win on Saturday. Ty Lundeen tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI triple before Ryan Loewe gave the Centaurs the lead with a single in the next at-bat. Will Zellmann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to set up Corradi’s bases-clearing double, giving Bemidji an 8-3 lead.

Casey St. John earned the win on the mound. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Ty Lundeen struck out five of the 11 batters he faced to end the game.

The Centaurs cruised past Rosemount in their first game on Saturday behind a pair of big innings. Lundeen launched a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to cap a four-run burst. Brodina walked with the bases loaded before Landon Hanson brought home three more runs with a triple. Cam Justice singled in Hanson in the next at-bat to give Bemidji a 10-1 lead.

Three Centaurs recorded multi-hit games in their opening game of the weekend. Hanson, Lundeen and Loewe each had two hits in the loss against Lakeville North.

Bemidji is back at the BSU baseball field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, for a doubleheader against Moorhead.

Lakeville North 6, Bemidji 5

BEM 100 112 0 – 5-7-0

LN 001 140 X – 6-7-4

LP: Kapaun (CG, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

Bemidji 12, Rosemount 2 (F/5)

BEM 104 52X – 12-10-2

ROSE 010 01 – 2-3-1

WP: Neadeau (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

LP: Sell (3.1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 4 K)

Bemidji 8, Stillwater 6 (F/6)

BEM 026 000 – 8-7-2

STLW 121 200 – 6-11-2

WP: St. John (3.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Harris (2.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji 1, Woodbury 0

BEM 001 000 0 – 1-6-0

WBY 000 000 0 – 0-2-0

WP: Gessner (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

S: Brodina (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)