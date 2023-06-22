BASEBALL: Bemidji adds third Legion team in effort to grow game locally

Kids join sports because they want to play.

In a traditional American Legion Baseball summer in Bemidji, a handful of players would have signed up to play for the Centaurs and the Woodpeckers, only to ride the bench for most of the games. It’s a product of having a large number of Legion-qualified players while only having 18 collective spots on the field between the two teams.

Balancing competitiveness and playing time is an age-old struggle for coaches, often leading to fewer kids signing up due to that uncertainty. However, in Bemidji, the Legion baseball leadership group took a proactive approach.

New this summer, the Bemidji Legion Tier 1A team is off and running. Led by Otto Grimm – a 2018 Bemidji High School grad and a former baseball player for the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State – the Walleyes feature kids from both the Centaurs and the Woodpeckers, as well as neighboring towns.

Bemidji's Corbin Hadrava throws a pitch during the first inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Legion Tier 1A is a separate Minnesota Legion league with standard age rules. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 – including previously rostered high school graduates – are eligible to compete. This includes all Junior Legion players as well.

“The third team came about because of the big numbers, and I think that could push more kids to come out in the future because we have more opportunities to play,” Grimm said. “We’ll see what happens, but hopefully, kids see there are chances to play for great coaches at all levels. There’s a lot that goes into it behind the scenes to make it happen, but those are great problems to have when you have this many kids playing baseball.”

Teams playing a Legion Tier 1A schedule won’t participate in a district playoff tournament. Teams can opt into the yearly state tournament at the end of July. The Walleyes plan to play for the Legion Tier 1A state title, but they have work to do before they make their trip.

New opportunities

Due to many Bemidji Tier 1A players being on two rosters, scheduling is one of the main hiccups in the Walleye’s inaugural season. On Friday, June 16, The Centaurs traveled to Burnsville, and the Woodpeckers ventured to Fargo, N.D., for weekend tournaments. It left some scrambling for the Walleyes, who played in two doubleheaders in three days.

“It’s certainly difficult when it comes to pitching,” Grimm continued. “Kids are going to have to learn how to pitch. … (the scheduling) is hectic, but (Centaurs head coach) Nate Blumhagen did a great job of setting up the schedules and communicating with everybody. We’re always in touch with him and the Woodpeckers. It can get kind of scrambled with which kids are playing on certain teams, but it’s all about getting them at-bats and playing time.”

Bemidji's Eli Kringen runs to first base after hitting a single during the second inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Walleyes also get a boost from its Nevis and Blackduck players, who joined due to a lack of opportunity in their own community.

“I hope these towns close by see that there’s opportunity and interest from kids to play in the summer,” Grimm said. “Maybe more kids from Blackduck and Nevis join, and then they get enough kids to want to play in the summer to have a team in their community.

“It’s great having them. We have some great Blackduck players, and our Nevis kid pitched great (on Wednesday). But I hope it grows baseball outside of Bemidji. Kids are seeing their teammates getting to play all summer.”

Building chemistry

Legion teams often rush into the summer schedule following the end of the high school baseball season. The Walleyes have had minimal time to develop a rhythm on the field through 10 games. Despite the hurdles, they are 7-3 this summer after a doubleheader split with Red Lake Falls on Wednesday at the BSU baseball field.

“Guys just being where they’re supposed to be and understanding the fundamentals of the game,” Grimm said about the Walleyes’ biggest areas of growth so far. “I don’t know if it’s a combination of guys not being super familiar with each other or being on a new team, but guys weren’t always in the right spots at the start. Now, I think they’re getting more comfortable and confident with each other.”

Bemidji's Casey St. John hits a single during the second inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Red Lake Falls scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to steal the first game 8-6. In game two, Bemidji’s consistent offense prevailed in a 7-3 win. Miles Gish went 2 for 3 with a triple. JD Wood also tripled in a 2 for 3 showing at the plate with two RBIs. Nevis’ Marshall Kalm threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

“It was great to get a bunch of different guys in (the games),” Grimm said. “We have a bunch of stuff to work on, and I’m still learning about the kids. It’s fun to see the growth and adjustments we’ve made so far here early. The kids are eager to learn and get better. It’s cool to see that on the field.”

Grimm noted the early struggle of seeing players play confidently with unfamiliar teammates but was impressed with how much his guys have grown in a short amount of time.

“When you bring in kids from Nevis and Blackduck, and then mix some of the junior Legion and (senior) Legion players, it’s cool to see who establishes themselves as a leader early,” he continued. “Those guys that started inserting themselves into a leadership role, you’re starting to see it wear off on the other kids. Everyone is having the confidence to be a leader now. I think that‘s what makes a great team is when the team starts leading itself.”

Grimm’s role as head coach is the latest chapter in a long baseball career. The former Lumberjack was a 2018 Mr. Baseball finalist and an All-State Selection. He was the No. 1 high school outfielder in Minnesota and the No. 8 prospect in the state for his graduating class, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Bemidji's Brennan Kourteum takes a swing during the first inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Grimm redshirted for the Gophers in 2019 before appearing in 13 games during his redshirt freshman season in 2022. He played in 49 total games before transferring to St. Cloud State this past season. He aided the Huskies to an NSIC Tournament championship and a Central Region Tournament appearance. He played in 15 games, hitting .256 in 39 at-bats.

Now, Grimm is back in his hometown, enjoying his spontaneous opportunity.

“I worked with (assistant coach) Pete Bahr at Lazy Jacks,” Grimm said. “Derek Kringen is the owner of Lazy Jacks, and his son plays on the team. I wasn’t sure if I would have enough time to coach, but then Pete twisted my arm enough to get me to do it. I’m glad I did it. I’ve had a blast so far.”