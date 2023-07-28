Abbie Kelm to defend title, Eckmann’s Cinderella run ends against Hetletved

BEMIDJI – A local favorite has a chance to go back-to-back at the Birchmont Golf Tournament.

Top-seeded Abbie Kelm of Bemidji, last year’s champion in the Birchmont women’s division at Bemidji Town and Country Club, will defend her title after a 5-and-4 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Tollette of Ramsey. Kelm will face third-seeded Morgan Hetletved of Grand Forks, N.D.

Hetletved carded a 3-and-2 triumph over Park Rapids’ Anna Eckmann, the No. 15 seed whose upset run to the semifinals came to an end on Friday.

Kelm took an early lead, winning four of the first five holes contested. She maintained that advantage through the front nine, dropping only hole No. 11 the rest of the match. Wins on Nos. 12 and 14 clinched Kelm’s berth in the final.

Morgan Hetletved tees off on hole No. 10 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Hetletved’s consistent performance powered her into the championship match. She won No. 4 to take an initial lead, then maintained that edge until No. 12, when she doubled it with a birdie. Hetletved clinched the match with a par on No. 16.

The result represents a redemption arc for Hetletved, who fell in a Round of 16 upset last year. Now, she’ll be the one trying to upset Kelm after taking down Eckmann, who herself felled five-time champion and 2023 qualifying medalist Emily Israelson on Wednesday.

The women’s final gets underway at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the opening hole of BTCC.

Bemidji’s Gregg highlights men’s semifinalists

Another Bemidjian advanced to the final day of competition in the men’s championship. Eighth-seeded Matthew Gregg of Bemidji defeated No. 32 Josh Bergrud of Grand Forks 1-up in Friday’s quarterfinals. Gregg is the lone Bemidji native to advance to the semifinals in the men’s division, and to do it, he took down the man who defeated defending champion Josh Galvin in the round of 32.

Elsewhere in the men’s championship, No. 13 Jake Skarperud of Fargo, N.D., beat No. 28 Alex Robb 6-and-5. Skarperud will match wits with Gregg on Saturday.

In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 2 Nick Schaefer of Grand Forks took down tenth-seeded Alex Skarperud 1-up. He will face third-seeded Jon DuToit, who cruised to a 4-and-3 win over No. 22 Boomer Well.

The semifinals start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the first tee box.

Thompson taken down in men’s executive semis

Jeff Thompson tees off on hole No. 4 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The men’s executive championship will not feature the top seed in the field, nor will it contain a local resident. No. 1 seed Jeff Thompson of Bemidji was felled by No. 13 Derek Hasselberg of Milaca, who took home a 2-up triumph to advance to Saturday’s final.

Hasselberg will match up with No. 3 Mark Hylden of Minneapolis, who won 2-up over seventh-seeded Joshua Faecke of Phoenix.

The last executives standing commence their championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday on the first tee.

Top seed Wiltse upset in senior semis

Jeff Wiltse tees off during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The men’s senior championship won’t contain a top-four seed, much less the No. 1 seed in the field.

That much was assured when fifth-seeded Jeff Slupe of Windsor, Colo., upset top-seeded Bemidjian Jeff Wiltse 1-up. Slupe will face sixth-seeded tournament director Curt Howard, who beat No. 7 Trent Wilcox of Park Rapids 1-up as well.

The senior final tees off at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on hole No. 1.

