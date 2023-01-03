A banner year: 2022 was an age of champions and game-changers in and around Bemidji

Bemidji-area fans got their money’s worth in 2022.

Dedicated spectators witnessed history in all shapes and sizes over the past year. Many achievements were gigantic accomplishments by both individuals and teams that will long be remembered by those who were there and many more who read all about it.

From scoring records and new eras to controversies and championships, here’s a look at the biggest sports happenings of 2022 in Bemidji and beyond.

Jan. 22: Taryn Frazer reached another incredible milestone in her Cass Lake-Bena career, passing Amanda Gehrke as the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Frazer finished her six-year run at CLB with 2,594 points and twice led the Panthers to the state tournament. READ MORE

Feb. 11: Paige Beebe shocked No. 2 Ohio State with a buzzer-beating goal to send the Bemidji State women’s hockey team past the eventual national champions. Beebe scored the game-winner on an empty net from the opposite end of the rink seconds after goaltender Kerigan Dowhy made an incredible kick save to stave off defeat. READ MORE

The Beavers celebrate after senior Paige Beebe (18) scored an empty-net goal to defeat No. 2 Ohio State 3-2 on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

Feb. 12: Derek Thompson toppled a 44-year-old program record when he grabbed the 695th rebound of his Bemidji State men’s basketball career. Thompson broke Steve Vogel’s long-standing record and finished with 723 boards for the Beavers. He also scored 1,558 career points, which ranks third in program history. READ MORE

March 4: Owen Sillinger reset the bar at Bemidji State. Sillinger broke the men’s hockey team’s single-season points record in the Division I era, passing BSU great Matt Read’s total of 41. Sillinger finished with 47 points in 2021-22 while leading the Beavers to the CCHA Mason Cup Championship game. READ MORE

March 5: The Bemidji High School girls wrestling team capped a historic inaugural season when the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association named the Lumberjacks the 2022 state champion, a distinction reserved for the team that scores the most points in the individual state tournament. Kylie Donat, Jadyn Kelly and Elizabeth Oster racked up the points for BHS. READ MORE

Bemidji sophomore Kylie Donat, left, is declared the winner of a 132-pound semifinal bout in the girls individual state tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The victory marked the BHS girls program's first-ever state win. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

March 11: For the first time in program history, Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball went back-to-back as section champions. The Panthers defeated Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71-53 behind 21 points from Krisalyn Seelye and 19 from Gabby Fineday, also good for the program’s fifth state berth all-time. READ MORE

March 19: Bemidji State was never more in the national spotlight than on this day, when the infamous no-goal in the CCHA Mason Cup Championship game sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world. Minnesota State seemingly won the game in overtime, only for the goal to be disallowed and the game restarted after a delay of an hour and 14 minutes. BSU went on to lose -- officially -- in the restarted overtime. READ MORE

Minnesota State’s Josh Groll (12) wraps around Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl (30) for what was called the game-winning goal until it was later reviewed by CCHA officials in the Mason Cup Championship game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mankato. Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

May 10: Bemidji State announced Britt Lauritsen as its new athletic director after a national search and from a four-candidate pool of finalists. Lauritsen officially started on July 1, replacing retiring AD Tracy Dill after a nine-year tenure, and is BSU’s first female athletic director since 2001. READ MORE

May 31-June 2: In perhaps the area’s biggest humanitarian effort through sports in 2022, former Red Lake star Grace White held a free youth basketball camp at the Red Lake Humanities Center. A total of 128 kids from ages 7-17 signed up for the clinic, where White and other volunteers taught basketball skills and instilled lifelong values. READ MORE

June 11: Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck senior Mony Johnson etched her name in the history books when she won the Class A shot put state championship. Even more, Johnson broke the Class A state meet record -- twice -- and won the event by nearly four feet with a throw of 46 feet, 4.75 inches. READ MORE

Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck senior Mony Johnson competes in the girls shot put during the Class A state meet on Friday, June 10, 2022, in St. Michael. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Jim Carrington inspects the paper at his desk in the middle of his organized clutter. Courtesy / Monte Draper

July 2: Jim Carrington, the Pioneer’s most legendary sports reporter, died at the age of 93. He covered Bemidji-area sports at the paper for 52 years and was considered a celebrity by many athletes who competed under his dedicated watch. READ MORE

July 30: One of the best golfers that Bemidji has produced in recent years finally reached the summit of her hometown’s premier tournament. Abbie Kelm, a 2018 BHS grad, won the women’s crown at the Birchmont Golf Tournament by defeating four-time defending champion Emily Israelson 2-and-1 in the finals. READ MORE

Oct. 22: Bemidji State football blew out Minnesota Duluth 41-16 and re-established itself as a national contender. The Beavers dominated what was clearly an emotional game, which they dedicated to injured teammate Bryce Duffy -- who suffered a spinal contusion the week prior but went on to become the team’s inspiration late in the season as they won a share of the conference title. READ MORE

Bemidji State junior Jarrett Klein (4) points to the name "Duffy" on his arm after his interception during the second quarter against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Klein's teammate, Bryce Duffy, suffered a spinal contusion in a game the week prior. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nov. 6: For the first time in program history, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team lifted the NSIC Tournament championship trophy. The Beavers scored two overtime goals to defeat Minot State 2-0 in the title game, with Sara Wendt netting the game-winner and tournament MVP honors. READ MORE

Nov. 18: Bemidji State soccer continued its dazzling NCAA Tournament run with a suspenseful shootout win over Emporia State in the Sweet 16. BSU goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh stopped three penalty shots, while Erin Becker, Sara Wendt and Halle Peterson scored to give the Beavers their first-ever Central Region championship -- and on home turf, too. READ MORE

The Beavers pile onto Bemidji State goalkeeper Alyssa Stumbaugh after defeating Emporia State in penalty kicks during the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nov. 19: If he hadn’t already, Brendan Beaulieu cemented his place as the greatest wide receiver in Bemidji State football history. Beaulieu caught four touchdowns in the second half against Winona State, delivering a 31-7 win as the Beavers won their first-ever home playoff game in front of a spirited crowd that endured sub-zero temperatures. READ MORE

Nov. 22: The Bemidji High School girls hockey team raced off to a red-hot 5-0 start in 2022-23, and the landmark win to cap that span was in the form of a 3-1 road victory over Roseau. The triumph stood as the program’s first win against the Rams since 2007 and snapped a 34-game losing streak in the series. READ MORE

Dec. 6: Bemidji State mourned a great loss when pioneer Betsy McDowell died at the age of 89. McDowell was an official founder of BSU women’s athletics and was the winningest female coach in school history with 388 victories over 17 seasons in field hockey. READ MORE

Bemidji State senior Kyle Looft, third from right, is patted on the helmet by fifth-year Ross Armour after Looft scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Minnesota State on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Mankato. Jackson Forderer / SPX Sports

Dec. 15-16: The Bemidji State men’s hockey team pulled off its best series of the season when it took five of six points from Minnesota State in Mankato. The Beavers beat the Mavericks 4-3 in overtime and then 4-1, good for the program’s first sweep against MSU since 2006 and enough to catapult Bemidji State to the top of the CCHA standings. READ MORE

Dec. 22: Bemidji High School witnessed a changing of the guard when Troy Hendricks retired from his activities director post. The former Lumberjack athlete and coach served as the school’s AD for nearly two decades over two stints before passing the reins to Kristen McRae, who officially took over the job on Dec. 1. READ MORE