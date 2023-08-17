Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

9U Northern Heat wins Art Von Memorial Tournament

Bemidji’s 9U Northern Heat baseball team took home first place from the Art Von Memorial Tournament in Duluth.

081923.S.BP.NORTHERNHEAT.jpg
Pictured is the 9U Northern Heat baseball team. First row from left are Nick Brink and Teegan Reierson. In the second row are Blake Senger, River Ceballos, Louie Deere, Owen Naegeli, Ranger Ganske, Easton Zimmel, Evan Becker, Corbin Skerik and Burke Miller. In the third row are coach Tate Becker and coach Jeremy Ganske.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:17 AM

DULUTH – Bemidji’s 9U Northern Heat baseball team took home first place from the Art Von Memorial Tournament in Duluth.

The Northern Heat played in six games, going 5-1 to win the tournament championship. It defeated The Great Divide, a squad out of Grandview, Wisc., 14-4 in the title game.

Members of the team include. Nick Brink, Teegan Reierson, Blake Senger, River Ceballos, Louie Deere, Owen Naegeli, Ranger Ganske, Easton Zimmel, Evan Becker, Corbin Skerik and Burke Miller. They are coached by Tate Becker and Jeremy Ganske.

READ OTHER BASEBALL ARTICLES

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
081923.S.BP.SPEEDWAY.JPG
Sports
Mateja Dreyer, Jayme Gordon form another Bemidji Speedway family bond
1h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
081623.S.BP.BEMIDJIAD.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Britt Lauritsen, Kristen McRae forge new legacy as Bemidji’s transformational ADs
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
081722.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Mini Stocks Kalin Honer.jpg
Sports
Kids Night postponed at Bemidji Speedway due to weather, final races coming up
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
49m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report