9U Northern Heat wins Art Von Memorial Tournament

DULUTH – Bemidji’s 9U Northern Heat baseball team took home first place from the Art Von Memorial Tournament in Duluth.

The Northern Heat played in six games, going 5-1 to win the tournament championship. It defeated The Great Divide, a squad out of Grandview, Wisc., 14-4 in the title game.

Members of the team include. Nick Brink, Teegan Reierson, Blake Senger, River Ceballos, Louie Deere, Owen Naegeli, Ranger Ganske, Easton Zimmel, Evan Becker, Corbin Skerik and Burke Miller. They are coached by Tate Becker and Jeremy Ganske.