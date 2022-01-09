BIWABIK -- The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams took part in a massive meet on Saturday, converging on Giants Ridge in Biwabik with 100 other squads. The BHS girls came in 10th out of 52 teams, while the boys were 22nd of 50.

The meet ranked each team’s top two skiers in the freestyle and classic races, and Mary Beth Mathews took top honors for the Lumberjack girls by placing 25th in the freestyle (21:31.3). Ella Simula was seconds behind, clocking a 21:33.9 finish for 26th.

Mia Hoffmann and Regan DeWitt also placed back-to-back in the girls’ classic race, respectively posting times of 21:42.9 and 21:50.5 for 33rd and 34th.

The Bemidji girls finished with 406 team points. St. Paul Highland Park won the meet with 503 points, while Section 8 foe Brainerd (fifth, 441 points) was the only section opponent to beat BHS.

Louis Morrissey led the Lumberjack boys by placing 41st in the classic race with a time of 18:21.8. Just behind him in 47th, Seth Lindgren finished in 18:38.9.

On the freestyle side, Jack Mueller came in 59th at 19:18.9, and Reed Kuzel was 65th at 19:46.8.

The Bemidji boys racked up 302 points on the day. Duluth East was first overall with 479, while Section 8’s Little Falls (eighth, 412 points), Brainerd (11th, 406) and Moorhead (16th, 363) topped BHS in the field.

Also at the meet, the TrekNorth boys placed 45th behind Josh Godding’s 79th-place time of 20:12.6 in the classic race. The Sundog girls were 48th, led by Iris Jensen’s time of 26:57.5 in the classic race for 111th place.

Bemidji will swing back into action at the Detroit Lakes Invite on Thursday, Jan. 13.





Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Duluth East 479; 2-Forest Lake 474; 3-Wayzata 462; 4-Washburn 448; 5-Elk River/Zimmerman 426; T6-St. Paul Highland Park 418; T6-Stillwater 418; 8-Little Falls 412; 9-Rogers 412; 10-Maple Grove 410; 22-Bemidji 302; 45-TrekNorth 104.





Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-St. Paul Highland Park 503; 2-Duluth East 494; 3-Stillwater 478; 4-Forest Lake 475; 5-Brainerd 441; 6-Ely 432; 7-St. Louis Park 426; 8-Washburn 422; 9-Elk River/Zimmerman 408; 10-Bemidji 406; 48-TrekNorth 57.