BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State director of athletics Tracy Dill is stepping down from his post.

BSU announced Friday afternoon that Dill will be retiring, effective July 1, after nine years leading Beaver athletics.

“It’s been an unbelievable, fun ride at BSU,” Dill said in a news release. “The nine years I have spent here have been the most enjoyable of my career. This is a good place, and there are a lot of people I’m going to want to thank for their support in the coming months.

“I especially want it to be known how much I appreciate the students who have been a part of this program. I’ve been involved in college athletics as a player, coach and administrator for more than 40 years, and I’m going to miss working with the students most of all.”

Dill became just the second full-time director of athletics ever in the spring of 2013. He brought in 32 years of experience between St. Cloud State and William Penn College.

During Dill’s tenure, the Beavers have five conference championships and eight NCAA Tournament/Championship appearances. The department has also received seven conference and national coach of the year awards in the same era.

The university said that a national search for Dill’s successor will begin in February or March, “affording our next president with an opportunity to participate in the process.”

Prior to Dill’s retirement announcement, Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College president Faith Hensrud announced in August 2021 that she will retire on June 30, 2022. Brad Folkestad, BSU’s longtime Associate Athletic Director for External Relations, also stepped down from his role in December.

Dill officially started as BSU’s AD on June 1, 2013. He succeeded Rick Goeb, who the university decided to replace after 12 years.