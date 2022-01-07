Every year, I keep a running list of my favorite sports moments.

In 2021, that included a few national storylines, like Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater for Gonzaga in the national semifinals or my Mariners’ penultimate regular season game in a frenzied playoff push.

But most of the entries were local moments, like Bemidji State football and soccer making historic runs or Bemidji High School boys tennis winning the section crown.

And so, as I start from scratch in 2022, it got me thinking about what could be coming. So here’s my best stab at predicting six local sports moments that will happen in 2022.

My favorite 2021 sports moments:



10/2: M’s game 161

3/19: March Madness day one

2/20: D. Thompson 45 pts

11/21: BSU soccer def. Emporia State

11/20: BSU FB def. Augie

4/3: Suggs buzzer-beater

6/2: BHS boys tennis wins section

9/28: BHS VB sweeps Spuds

3/2: Stanford-USC WBB semis — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) December 31, 2021

Cass Lake-Bena boys, girls win hoops crowns

It’s no secret that Cass Lake-Bena is a hotbed for basketball. They’ve got some of the best athletes in Class A, and the Panthers certainly have some of the best overall teams in the Northland.

But the two squads will accomplish history side-by-side this March by making identical runs through the Section 8A Tournament -- the first time doing so since 2005 and just the second time ever.

And who knows? Minnesota-Scores ranks both teams inside the top five in Class A, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see either make a deep run down in Minneapolis.

Men’s hockey misses cut for NCAAs

Sorry, Beaver fans, but the run will end in the CCHA Tournament this year.

In 2020, Bemidji State men’s hockey made a beeline for the NCAA Tournament until COVID-19 wiped out the postseason. In 2021, BSU finally earned its bid -- and even knocked off top-seeded Wisconsin.

But in 2022? I don’t sense the same magic brewing. While they have played a grueling schedule, the Beavers are just 1-7 against ranked opponents this season and entered the weekend 23rd in the Pairwise ratings.

It’s tough to count out Bemidji State with the recent second-half runs they’ve made, but fans will have to hope for 2023.

BHS track wins 4x800 relay state title

This one may be the boldest of the bunch, but the Bemidji High School boys 4x800 relay team is sitting pretty ahead of the spring season.

The Lumberjacks bring back three of their four participants in the event -- Brooks Matetich, Paul Louvar and Isaak McDonald -- after taking second in state in 2021.

The three paired with anchor Nick Youso for a time of 7:56.38, less than two seconds off Andover’s state-title time, and will regroup for another run this spring.

And this time, nobody beats BHS to the finish line.

Bemidji’s Abbie Kelm wins the Birchmont

It makes me quite uneasy to bet against Emily Israelson, the four-time defending champion of the Birchmont Golf Tournament in the women’s division.

But Bemidji’s Abby Kelm, who’s one of the top contenders in the field every year, will finally break all the way through in 2022.

Kelm made the semifinals in 2021 but lost to eventual runner-up Morgan Hetletved. Kelm is a three-time state participant for Bemidji High School, and she’ll add perhaps her shiniest award this summer.

Brandon Alt leads Beavers to outright NSIC title

Brandon Alt exploded for Bemidji State football in 2021. He broke every program record in sight, led the Beavers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth and finished fifth in Harlon Hill voting for national player of the year.

As an encore, Alt will be even better.

Not only will the quarterback win Offensive Player of the Year in the NSIC, Alt will also lead BSU to the conference championship outright -- the program’s first since 2006.

Rachael Heittola dominates for Player of the Year… in 2023

OK, I might be cheating a little on this one. But come fall 2022, Rachael Heittola will start what becomes an NSIC North Division Player of the Year-worthy season in 2022-23.

Heittola has shown stretches of dominance in the post for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, and she ranks right atop the conference in field goal percentage (second), points (fifth), rebounds (fifth) and even 3-point shooting percentage (fifth).

She won’t win the award this winter -- that’s been an annual honor for Minnesota Duluth’s Brooke Olson -- but Heittola will finally surpass Olson next season in a big way.