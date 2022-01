BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji U18 girls curling team of Ava Michalicek, Gracia Berg, Raelynn Trask and Brooklyn Saiger won the state championship at the Minnesota state playdowns, held at the Bemidji Curling Club from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The team is coached by Kent Bahr.

By winning the state title, the team will next compete for the U18 national championship. A date and location for nationals are still to be announced.