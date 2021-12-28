BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams took on a big field and a snowstorm at the Brainerd Invite on Tuesday, with the girls placing second and the boys fifth in the 12-team fields.

Mary Beth Mathews was the best Lumberjack finisher by placing sixth in the girls’ 11K continuous pursuit race with a time of 51:26.36. Regan DeWitt followed in eighth (51:43.50) and Mia Hoffmann in 11th (52:14.47). Kate Martin wrapped up the team score with a time of 1:06:44.97, good for 35th.

In the relays, Anna Renn and Ela Simula placed second for BHS in 22:27.30 in the finals.

On the boys side, Louis Morrissey was 10th in the pursuit race at 42:30.92 for Bemidji. Seth Lindgren followed in 17th (45:19.73), while Bryce Kondos (26th, 50:28.28) and Ethan Pollock (27th, 51:39.99) finished back-to-back to close the team score.

The Jacks’ relay team of Bjorn Krona and Cooper Kuzel finished in 21:14.20, good for sixth overall.

The TrekNorth boys placed seventh in the field, as well.

Sam Wielenberg was the top Sundog skier, taking 35th in 56:15.84. He was followed by Hank Spangler (40th, 59:11.69) and Matt Wielenberg (41st, 1:00:10.57).

On the girls side, TrekNorth’s Pamela Moen was 41st in 1:14:20.37. She was the lone Sundog to compete in the race as TrekNorth finished 12th in the team standings.

Bemidji will next take part in the Mesabi East Invite, which is scheduled for Jan. 8.





Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 386; 2-Little Falls 373; 3-Moorhead 366; 4-Mora 351; 5-Bemidji 334; 6-St. John’s Prep 301; 7-TrekNorth 253; 8-Alexandria 241; 9-Willmar 129; 10-Detroit Lakes 95; 11-St. Cloud 53; 12-Wadena-Deer Creek 52.





Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 389; 2-Bemidji 374; 3-Moorhead 396; 4-Mora 365; 5-Alexandria 351; 6-Detroit Lakes 311; 7-Little Falls 155; 8-Willmar 135; 9-St. Cloud 104; 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 87; 11-St. John’s Prep 83; 12-TrekNorth 40.