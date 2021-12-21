ERHARD, Minn. -- Four skiers raced into the top 10 for the Bemidji High School girls Nordic skiing team on Tuesday, good for a first-place finish at the Fergus Falls Invite. The BHS boys tied for third, as well.

Among the girls, Mary Beth Mathews was second in the field with a time of 20:15.30, less than four seconds off the lead of Brainerd’s Annelise Baird (20:11.61).

Three other Lumberjacks followed not far behind. Regan DeWitt placed seventh in 21:27.67, while Kate Martin (21:41.02) and Ella Simula (21:41.14) finished back-to-back for eighth and ninth.

As a team, the Bemidji girls tallied 378 points. Brainerd was a close second with 367, and Moorhead placed third with 354.

Louis Morrissey tallied another top-10 finish for the Jacks on the boys side, as his time of 17:08.77 put him seventh overall. Jack Mueller finished in 11th (18:03.48), while Seth Lindgren (20th, 18:56.23) and Cooper Kuzel (25th, 19:26.39) finalized the team score.

Bemidji tallied 341 points, tying with Moorhead for third. Only Brainerd (377) and Little Falls (367) were better. Connor Grant of Little Falls won the boys race in 15:40.33.

BHS will be back on the trails at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, for an invite in Brainerd.





Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 377; 2-Little Falls 367; T3-Bemidji 341; T3-Moorhead 341; 5-Fergus Falls 324; 6-Alexandria 261.





Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 378; 2-Brainerd 367; 3-Moorhead 354; 4-Alexandria 347; 5-Little Falls 323; 6-Fergus Falls 257; 7-Detroit Lakes 252.