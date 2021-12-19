After spending the past 11 seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Minnesota — where he coached for 16 total seasons, most recently working as the associate head coach — Johnson was handed the reins to his own program in June.

With St. Thomas making the jump to Division I, Johnson was tapped to take charge. His year got even busier when, in late July, the White Bear Lake resident was named head coach for the U.S. women’s hockey team, taking charge of a team that is looking to defend its 2018 gold medal this upcoming February in Beijing.

In preparation, the team has trained at the SuperRink in Blaine, and played a series of games against Canada. The next is set for Monday at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Johnson has spent 11 years with USA Hockey, most recently as an assistant coach for the national team. He became the team’s interim head coach when Bob Corkum stepped away abruptly in April, and the interim tag was taken away months later.

The idea of one day leading the Olympic team had crossed Johnson’s mind in the past, he admitted, but not this soon.

“It was maybe later, and then circumstances change and all of a sudden you’re asked to be a part of this and it’s been a privilege,” he said. “It’s never been a goal. It’s never been an aspiration. It’s just been an honor and a privilege every time.”

When the team is in Blaine, Johnson said, he has spent time with his team at St. Thomas, as well. The U.S. practices mornings on Rink 6 at the SuperRink. St. Thomas practices afternoons at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights. Under assistant coach Marty Sertich and program director Allison Borgstrom, Johnson said, the team is in good hands.

Playing its first Division I season in arguably the nation’s premier conference, the WCHA, St. Thomas is 4-13-1 with victories over Bemidji State and St. Cloud State. The other two wins came in a road sweep of nonconference Rochester Institute of Technology Oct. 29-30.

The Tommies’ next series is a home-and-home against fifth-ranked Minnesota, Jan. 8-9.

Johnson’s ubiquity in women’s hockey means he had a familiarity with just about every player that will be competing on the Olympic team. He coached eight players on the current roster during his time at the U, and he coached or coached against most of the rest during stints as Team USA’s U-18 and U-22 coach.

“It’s one of the things that makes it kind of fun and challenging at the same time,” Johnson said. “I know them really well. I know their personalities, I know their families, I know their history. I know everything about them, and so it’s awesome. I think it makes me a better coach, and hopefully it makes them a better player.”

That type of prior relationship, said forward Hannah Brandt, a Minnesota grad from Vadnais Heights, has helped with the team’s cohesion. Johnson’s calm demeanor, too, she said, has made him well-suited to this role.

“Whether we’re playing great or really struggling, he finds a way to keep us going,” she said. “If we’re playing bad, obviously he’s going to find a way to get us to kick it up another notch; and if we’re playing great, he’ll stop us and say, ‘Hey, we need to keep doing this.’ So, I think he’s been able to motivate everyone.”

Kelly Pannek, another Gophers alumnae, was with Johnson from 2014-19. Between his time at the college level and his experience with USA Hockey, Pannek said, Johnson has a really good understanding of “women’s hockey history, what works, what doesn’t, where it’s going.”

“He understands that this team is the players,” she said. “But a coach is very important to uplifting players and putting them in the right position. I can’t say enough about him and just how much he cares about the program but also the people in it.”

Johnson and the women’s national team will kick off Olympic play on Feb. 3 in Beijing, the team looking to repeat as gold medalists after a shootout win over Canada four years ago sealed the team’s first gold medal in 20 years.

“As a coaching staff member in former roles, I’ve always thought about what it could look like,” Johnson said. “Now it’s here, kind of in a surprising way, and I’m just trying to get up every morning and be the best I can be.”



