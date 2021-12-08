DETROIT LAKES -- With a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams began the new season on Tuesday at the Detroit Mountain Invite in Detroit Lakes. The BHS girls placed second, while the boys took fourth at the eight-team gala.

Mary Beth Mathews had the premier finish of the day for the Lumberjacks. The Bemidji senior, who missed the entire cross country season due to injury, placed third overall in the girls race with a time of 15:45.3.

Mathews was joined by a pair of teammates in a crowded top-10 field. Both Ella Simula (fifth, 16:50.9) and Regan DeWitt (seventh, 17:00.8) came through with plenty of points for the team score.

Kate Martin placed 15th in 17:45.8 to round out the BHS team score of 374, which was shy of only 387 from Brainerd. Liliana Schaeffer had a first-place time of 14:38.8 to lead the Warriors to the win.

Louis Morrissey picked up another top-10 mark for the Lumberjack boys, clocking a sixth-place time of 12:58.2. Seth Lindgren followed suit in 13th (13:44.2), and Jack Mueller (18th, 14:06.1) and Bjorn Krona (27th, 15:08.3) also factored into the team score.

The Bemidji boys finished with a team score of 340, just outside of a crowded top three. Brainerd won the meet with 374 points, while Little Falls (365) and Moorhead (358) respectively placed second and third. Connor Grant of Little Falls won the race with an individual time of 11:32.6.

TrekNorth also competed at the meet, as the boys placed seventh and the girls eighth. Sam Wielenberg’s time of 18:59.4 was good for 56th and led the boys, while Caitlynn Wittner’s time of 23:55.5 earned her 57th and paced the Sundog girls.

Teams will now converge on the trails of Bemidji, as BHS hosts an invite at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, on the trails behind the high school.





Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 374; 2-Little Falls 365; 3-Moorhead 358; 4-Bemidji 340; 5-Fergus Falls 316; 6-Alexandria 283; 7-TrekNorth 169; 8-Detroit Lakes 143.



Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 387; 2-Bemidji 374; 3-Moorhead 349; 4-Alexandria 347; 5-Little Falls 304; 6-Fergus Falls 279; 7-Detroit Lakes 230; 8-TrekNorth 86.