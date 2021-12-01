BURNSVILLE -- A total of 42 student-athletes at Bemidji State were named to the 2021 NSIC Fall All-Academic Team on Wednesday, including 21 who landed the distinction of Team of Excellence members.

To be eligible for the all-academic team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher, while Team of Excellence members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher.

Additionally, student-athletes must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current school.

In all, the NSIC had 394 members of the All-Academic Team and 289 Team of Excellence members.

Of Bemidji State’s honorees, three came from women’s cross country (asterisk denotes Team of Excellence member): *Ryne Prigge (Sr., Ely); Lillian Johnson (Jr., Monticello); and Emma Realing (Jr., Casper, Wyo.).

BSU had 20 members from football: *Nicholas Gerlach (Jr., East Bethel); *Ty Guden (Jr., Edgar, Wis.); *Kellan Wandtke (Jr., Scandinavia, Wis.); *Chase Olderbak (Jr., East Grand Forks); *Colton Herman (Jr., Anchorage, Alaska); Zack Anderson (Jr., Woodbury); Andy McCance (So., Dallas, S.D.); Jake Gannon (Jr., Franklin, Wis.); James Huwe (Sr., Detroit Lakes); Shawn Steffan (Sr., Dickinson, N.D.); Dylan Wheeler (Sr., Arlington, Texas); Spencer Wehr (Sr., Cloquet); Theodus Ringgold (Jr., Oconomowoc, Wis.); Brady Bartz (Sr., Mequon, Wis.); Bryce Duffy (Sr., DeForest, Wis.); Makaio Harn (Jr., New London, Wis.); Andrew Manuele (Sr., Chino, Calif.); Cade Baumgardner (Jr., Sauk Rapids); Marco Cavallaro (Jr., Newport); and Mason Hoffer (Sr., Minot, N.D.).

Women’s soccer had 13 honorees: *Maggie Cade (Jr., Lakeville); *Alyssa Stumbaugh (Jr., Gillette, Wyo.): *Erin Becker (Sr., Andover); *Sara Wendt (Sr., Arden Hills); *Megan Majewski (Sr., Burlington, Ill.); *Georgiana Harber (Jr., Villa Park, Calif.); *Isabelle Morin (Sr., Bemidji); *Allyson Smith (Sr., Brainerd); *Megan Dahl (Sr., Rosemount); *Halle Peterson (Jr., Stillwater); Emma Mortensen (Sr., Apple Valley); Emily Baurr (Jr., Blaine); and Alexis Larson (Jr., Blaine).

Volleyball had six: *Ashley East (Jr., McFarland, Wis.); *Rylee Pompa (Jr., Elgin, Ill.); *Maddie Mackinac (Sr., Rosemount); *Meeghen Dahlager (Jr., Granite Falls); *Taylor Kot (Sr., Oconomowoc, Wis.); and Annie Hopp (Jr., Sheboygan, Wis.).