The Pioneer sports staff has witnessed and documented plenty of figures excelling in the sports world in 2021, and it’s time to determine who most significantly went above and beyond in the Bemidji area.

The Pioneer wants to hear from you: Who is worthy of being named the Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year?

The winner could be anyone: An athlete, a coach, an administrator or any other figure who’s made a mark within the Bemidji area’s sports landscape this year. Criteria considered are successes within sports, impact in the community and the lasting significance of accomplishments.

Email sports@bemidjipioneer.com with your submission, why you think the candidate is deserving, any applicable stats and/or information, and, if available, contact information for the nominee.

A winner will be selected by the Pioneer sports staff and announced next month.

The Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year award began in 2020. Bemidji High School activities director Troy Hendricks won the inaugural award.