BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State athletics department announced Tuesday another ticket deal for the weekend in BSU sports, where a number of fans can watch the Beavers for free.

In recognition of Veterans Day, fans who show a military ID at the ticket window will receive free admission for themselves and a guest to the Bemidji State football team’s regular season finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Chet Anderson Stadium. The same deal also applies to see the BSU women’s basketball team open the year at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the BSU Gymnasium.

Saturday is also Faculty/Staff Day at the university, so any member of the Bemidji State faculty or staff can show a BSU ID at the ticket window and gain free admission for themselves and a guest to the football and women’s basketball games.

Additionally, all fans can take advantage of a 2-for-1 chance. Any fan who purchases a ticket to the football game can show the ticket stub to gain free admission to the women’s basketball game.

The Beaver football team is 8-2 this season and can all but guarantee its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a win over U-Mary on Saturday.

The Bemidji State women’s basketball team is coming off a historic 10-6 season from 2020-21 and will start its 2021-22 encore against Mayville State on Saturday. Fifth-year senior Brooklyn Bachmann enters 15 points shy of 1,000 in her career, as well.