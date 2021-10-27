BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State athletic department announced Wednesday that a number of home events will be free for children this weekend.

All youth aged 12th grade and under will receive free admission to three home events on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30. The list includes BSU soccer’s match against U-Mary at 3 p.m. Friday; BSU football’s game against Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Saturday; and BSU volleyball’s match against Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to dress in costume ahead of Halloween for the football game. At halftime, five Bemidji State students in costume will be selected from the student section to participate in a costume contest, with the winner receiving a 42-inch smart TV as a grand prize.

The BSU soccer team enters the weekend 13-0-2 on the season and currently holds the No. 6 ranking in the country.

The Beaver football team is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the NSIC North. The team received votes in the latest AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll after defeating then-No. 16 Minnesota Duluth 42-35 last weekend.

The Bemidji State volleyball team picked up its first win of the season last weekend and currently sits 1-20 overall.