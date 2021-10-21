BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Curling Club is hosting its open house and season kickoff party from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Members will offer a tour of the club, instructor time on the ice, refreshments, curling viewing at the bar, raffles and more.

“Whether you have thrown a few rocks or never stepped on the ice, come and explore the history and tradition of this unique sport in Northern Minnesota and the impact it's had on the Bemidji area,” club board member Jordan Stearns said. “Curling is a great way to pass the winter time, make new friends and learn the art of one of the world's oldest team sports.”

Curling has a deep history in Bemidji, which is known as “The Curling Capital of the USA.”

All ages may attend, though those planning to be on the ice must bring a clean pair of shoes to wear with no outside debris on them.