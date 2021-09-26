WILLMAR, Minn. — Willmar resident Kristen Williamson woke up on Sunday, Sept. 12, in Madison, Wisconsin, to embark upon one of the toughest challenges ever created: swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles and running 26.2, the same distance of a marathon, all in the same day. The challenge is known as the Ironman Triathlon.

She did so in 13 hours, 51 minutes, 35 seconds.

Williamson, 30, was born in Indiana. Growing up, Kristen and her older sister, Amanda, were fit and energetic but not in any extracurricular activities.

As time went by, Williamson’s interest in conquering enduring challenges began to take shape.

After completing half-marathons (13.1 miles), and regular marathons (26.2 miles), Williamson was proud of her accomplishments, but wanted something more.

Goal set

After watching her sister complete the Ironman Triathlon in 2015, her new goal was officially set.

“I got to experience the finish line and it was incredible,” she said. “You see just all different kinds of people take on this challenge and it’s awesome to see people finish it. From that point I just kind of really had it in my head that I really wanted to complete this sort of challenge at one point in my life.”

When Williamson and her husband, Taylor, moved to Willmar, the thought of completing the challenge was still there.

Finally, Williamson signed up for the Ironman Triathlon in 2019 with the hopes of participating in the challenge in 2020.

The preparation began immediately.

Demanding training schedule

The majority of her time off-time was spent first swimming indoors before swimming in lakes, spending seven to eight hours at a time biking, and running long distances.

Williamson described the preparation and training as being a part-time job.

“I would get up really early in the mornings and go and swim at the YMCA. There would be times where I’d have to do another workout after working my full-time job and come home at night,” she said.

“Most weekends I was out swimming, biking or running. Outside of the somewhat normal day-to-day things — doing your job, doing things at home — it’s the only other thing I did for about a year.”

Williamson credited her husband with being the ultimate supporter.

“He has been great and just such an encouragement, and I think that it helped me keep going even when things were really tough,” she said.

With the pandemic occurring in 2020, so too came the cancellation of the Ironman Triathlon.

“It was kind of actually a blessing that (it got canceled) because it gave me an extra year to train for it,” she said. “I think by the time it came around (this year) I was just so excited to be able to be there and complete the challenge. It almost kind of gave me a year to look forward to it.”

After years of preparation, the time had come for Williamson and her husband to travel to Madison.

On Sept. 12, WIlliamson stood among more than 2,500 participants.

“I told myself that morning and kind of repeated to myself ‘you’re going to become an Ironman today,’” she said.

When it came time to get into Lake Monona to begin the race, Williamson got into what she described as being somewhat calm water.

With thousands of participants nearly swimming in the same place, Williamson explained the key to success within the water.

“One of the first things you want to do is make sure that you’re calm and you’re breathing,” she said. “No matter who is swimming around you, because there are so many people in the water, just really calm your mind and really get in a good head space.”

While she was confident in her preparation, the validation did not officially come until during the swim.

“I think it wasn’t until I started swimming and actually started the race where I was just in it and really felt like ‘this is going to happen today no matter what,’” she said.

Nearing the end of the 2.4-mile swim came the preparation of the transition from swimming to biking.

“It actually went better than what I thought it was going to,” she said. “You kind of use that excitement and help to kind of get that transition to your next event, which biking is the majority of where you spend your day.”

With having to bike 112 miles after swimming over 2 miles, Williamson knew that muscle tension and fatigue were sure to kick in during this time.

Which it did, in just over 100 miles biked.

“I think one of the things that you always keep in the back of your mind is you can do anything for one day,” she said. “That was kind of my mantra and motto for one day, just knowing that this pain is very temporary, but it’s a goal or something that has been on your mind for years. I think you constantly remind yourself of that.

“I think the other thing is the adrenaline of the day and finally being in the race also helps to kind of push through those moments.”

Williamson says her faith also guided her through the race in its toughest times.

“I prayed for strength, guidance and endurance throughout,” she said.

After hours of biking, Williamson transitioned to running a marathon.

“Being able to get off that bike and start running kind of really felt like the cherry on top because running is my strongest sport,” she said. “Being able to finish out with the marathon, as crazy as that sounds, was actually just kind of like the best way I could finish out the day.”

When it came to the final left turn, with the Wisconsin State Capitol in the background against the night sky, Williamson happily stretched out her arms wide in triumph as the announcer yelled out, ‘Kristen Williamson, you are an Ironman!’

Mission accomplished

Her final time was 13 hours, 51 minutes, 35 seconds.

“I remember just being so happy. I was just yelling just for joy down the final stretch,” she said.

Williamson said the cool-down did not take minutes, or hours, but days.

“It took me a few days, actually about a week to calm myself down,” she said. “When you finish a goal like that you always kind of have a little bit of sadness that it’s over. But I think that’s kind of the other side of racing too, that you realize that it’s not really your entire life and to be able to come back to friends and family and the community that I built over the past couple of years going through this process.”

Williamson says her proudest moment of completing the Ironman Triathlon is bringing her achievement back to Willmar, and hopefully inspiring other women as well.

“My hope is that I can encourage other women to go out and go after some of those goals that seem like they’re impossible, or things that maybe there aren’t a lot of women doing them,” she said. “That’s my hope.”