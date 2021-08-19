I’ve been asked some variation of that question a few times since I drove out to Beltrami County from my hometown of Campbell, Calif., to start as a sports reporter with the Pioneer.

The answer is simple on the surface: I needed a job and I found one here. After I graduated from Arizona State University, I looked for a job in sports writing, and this fit the bill. I wanted the opportunity to cover high-level college sports, and Bemidji State, as a nationally relevant hockey program, matched my criteria.

But to me, that doesn’t really answer the “why” of this decision. One better answer is that this is a return to my roots.

My grandfather, who passed away in May, grew up in Minneapolis. He and his family often vacationed in northern Minnesota, a region he termed “God’s country.”

I wish he could have been here to see me take this job, but I have faith that he’s watching over me. I’ll certainly need it when winter comes.

I also wanted an adventure, and this is definitely one of those. I’ve never lived east of Phoenix or north of Campbell, and this new climate will take some serious adjustment.

But I’m excited about the opportunities to cover college and high school teams in a city that’s passionate about its unique heritage. The First City on the Mississippi will also be my first city to learn as a college graduate, and I’m ready to start the journey.

I’ve never been around a strong hockey culture, so embracing all that comes with BSU hockey in the winter will be a brand new experience.

I enjoyed getting to know high school athletes in Arizona and telling their stories, so I’m eager to cover Bemidji High School and explore the personalities of Lumberjack athletes.

I could say I’m looking forward to the cold, but I’d be lying. But I will be looking forward to experiencing all that comes with an upper Midwest winter, whether that be ice fishing, cross country skiing, sledding or simply a cup of warm hot chocolate on a 20-below-zero kind of day.

Most of all, I want to learn what makes Bemidji special. This is the first stop in my career, and I intend to make it one that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I want to experience the restaurants, the shops, the people that make Bemidji such an attractive destination for vacationers and residents alike.

And hopefully at some point, I’ll learn how to ice skate properly. If I’m covering hockey, it seems like that’s par for the course.