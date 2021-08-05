BEMIDJI -- The new Bemidji Bowling Association season is right around the corner at the Bemidji Bowl.

The Wednesday Night Strikers League will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Bemidji Bowl. All team members are urged to attend the meeting, and anybody interested in joining should also attend.

The annual meeting of the Bemidji Bowling Association will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the bowling alley. All members of each league are encouraged to attend.

The action officially kicks off after Labor Day.

John Wingard is the new president of the Bemidji Bowling Association. Ben Filipi is the vice president. Board members are Mary Sorenson, Dani Duax, Dick Robinson, Laurie Pommerening and Tim Ulve. Rebecca Theis and Mindy Kleb are the youth directors. A director for the Friday league will be selected after the bowling season begins, as well.

For additional information, contact Wingard at jwingard@paulbunyan.net or 952-536-6417, or contact association manager Garnet Aanenson at gaanen@gvtel.com or 218-563-2753.