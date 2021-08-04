BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State announced Wednesday that it has hired Eric Manz as an assistant athletic trainer with direct responsibilities for the men’s hockey and baseball programs.

Manz joins BSU after holding the same position at Merrimack College since 2015. His primary responsibility was with men’s hockey and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as assisting with all 22 of the school’s additional Division I teams.

Manz spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at St. Cloud State.

Originally from Willmar, Manz obtained a master’s degree in sport psychology from SCSU in 2015 after graduating with a bachelor of applied science in athletic training from Minnesota Duluth in 2013.

Manz is CPR/AED certified and is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association, as well.