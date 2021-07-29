St. Paul native Sunisa Lee has spent her entire life working for this moment. She started in gymnastics as highly energetic 6-year-old, and as she rapidly progressed through the sport, she eventually started to set her sights on the Olympics.

And on Thursday, she became an Olympic gold medalist — and in the biggest event of all, the all-around competition.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old Lee led the U.S. to a silver medal in the team competition after the American star Simone Biles withdrew from the meet.

Here are some things to know about Lee, our newest Olympic gold medalist: