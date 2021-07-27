BEMIDJI -- The annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will include a 5K Run/Walk and a 0.5K Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The 5K race will start at 8 a.m. by the Mayflower Building, located along First Street in downtown Bemidji. The 0.5K Kids Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. near the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

The cost for the 5K is $25 for pre-registration and $30 for day-of registration. T-shirts and medals will be awarded to all 5K participants.

Registration is $5 for the kids race, and sign-ups will take place at 8:45 a.m. near the 5K finish line by Paul and Babe. Ribbons and treats will be awarded.

All proceeds will benefit the Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School cross country and track and field programs.

Online registration is available at runsignup.com by searching “Bemidji Dragon Boat” under the “Find a Race” tab. Online registration closes on Friday, Aug. 6.

For more information, contact Steve Sneide at 218-368-9982.