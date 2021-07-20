BEMIDJI -- John Rehfeld is taking over as the director of strength and conditioning at Bemidji State, BSU announced Tuesday.

Rehfeld has served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Beavers since November 2020 after previous stints at Division I schools.

“I want to thank the Bemidji State athletic department for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to develop the amazing student-athletes here at BSU,” Rehfeld said in a news release. “My time so far at Bemidji State has been great and I look forward to continuing to build upon the culture that exists here.”

“John has been a valuable asset to this department and to the student-athlete experience since he joined us in November,” Bemidji State director of athletics Tracy Dill said. “We are excited to have him take over the strength and conditioning program and to keep Beaver Athletics moving in the right direction.”

Since joining the BSU staff, Rehfeld has worked directly with the basketball teams, golf teams, and women’s soccer and women’s tennis teams. He also assisted with implementation of strength and conditioning programs for football, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s hockey.

Rehfeld’s previous stops included strength and conditioning positions at Western Illinois, Mississippi State and St. Ambrose.

A native of Oak Lawn, Ill., Rehfeld earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from St. Ambrose in 2018. He also earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology from St. Ambrose in 2019.