Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed a year due to the pandemic, will usher more than two weeks of world-class competition, with a bevy of familiar faces and rising stars looking to earn gold for Team USA.

Though Friday marks the opening ceremonies, women's soccer and softball games begin Wednesday to start competition.

More than 600 athletes, with 101 career medals among them, will compete for the U.S. in Japan. Thirteen athletes hail from Minnesota, including Payton Otterdahl, a former All-American shot put thrower at North Dakota State University. South Dakota also is represented by two athletes: Paige McPherson in taekwondo and Chris Nilsen in pole vault.

Minnesota-born athletes Suni Lee, a gymnast from St. Paul, and Alise Willoughby, a BMX cyclist from St. Cloud, are contenders for the top of the podium in their sports.

Learn more about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games using the interactive map below, with helpful hints (click or hover on icons) and details about TV viewing, competition dates for each sport and athletes to watch.