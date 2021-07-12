BEMIDJI -- One of the annual highlights at Bemidji Speedway did not disappoint this summer, as Kids Night saw a packed grandstand and 115 cars filling the pits on Sunday.

Children had the opportunity for a meet and greet with the sprint car drivers, and prizes were donated by drivers, crews and various businesses to make the night an exciting one for all.

The Northern Renegade Springs were on hand to get in on the action, as well.

Racing continues Sunday, July 19, with “Union Night,” with all union members who show their union card receiving $2 off admission.

Mini Stock Feature

The Bemidji Mini Stocks feature was led on track by 14-year-old Hayden Engen on the pole and Ashton Schwinn to his right. Schwinn took the lead, followed by Conrad Schwinn, with Cory Nelson close behind and Kalin Honer charging up from ninth into third. Ashton Schwinn held his lead and won his first-ever feature. Conrad Schwinn was second with Honer, Nelson and Mike Hart fifth.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Lucy LaValley led a field of 19 Hornets onto track, and she stayed at the front of the pack until late in the race. Travis Olafson raced up from his third-row start to wrestle away the lead on the back straight with just a few laps remaining. Olafson held on to win while LaValley was second. Justin Barsness took third, Chad Reller fourth and Logan Sathre fifth.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

Michael Jacobson and Brennan Schmidt led the field to the green flag. Wyatt Boyum raced up from his second-row outside starting position to take the lead and pick up his first feature win at Bemidji Speedway. Schmidt held on for second with Joey LaValley, Brandon Bahr and Alan Olafson finishing in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Four feature had Mike Hart on the pole with Nicole Feda to his right. At the green flag, Skyler Smith charged up from his third-row start by passing cars on the high side all the way to the lead on lap one. Smith raced out to a huge gap over the field until a caution flag flew for incident on the front straight. When racing resumed, Conrad Schwinn chased Smith from his fourth-row starting position, but Smith held on to win. Blake Erickson was third with Hart and Dean Larson in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

John Farrington and Matt Fullerton led the roaring Wissota Modifieds onto the dirt oval, and Fullerton quickly took the lead. Making his first appearance in Bemidji this year, Tyler Kaeter raced up into second from his third-row outside starting position. Fullerton picked up his first-ever Wissota Modified feature win, with Kaeter, Farrington, Devin Fouquette and Josh Beaulieu rounding out the top five.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Seventeen Wissota Pure Stocks drove on track with Bonnie Farrington and Margo Butcher leading the way. When racing resumed after an opening-lap caution, Farrington and Butcher were in a duel for the lead with Deryk Weleski, Austin Carlson and Dusty Caspers trailing close behind in a tightly bunched up pack. A couple of more cautions slowed the action. A spin by Farrington sent her tailback for the restart, and Weleski moved up to take the lead over Butcher. Weleski, looking for his first-ever feature win, held off Butcher and the late-charging Carlson. Weleski took the checkered flag, while Butcher, Carlson, Kade Leeper and Caspers filled out the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

The Wissota Super Stocks came on track with Nathan Higginbotham and Kevin Salin leading the way. Salin took the lead with Higginbotham trailing and Matt Sparby third. The track was smooth and fast, giving Salin the advantage out front in holding his position in the 12-car field. Salin cruised to his first feature win in Bemidji in quite some time, with Higginbotham trailing in second. Sparby, Brandon Bahr and John Farrington made up the top-five finishers.