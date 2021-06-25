PRIOR LAKE -- The Bemidji High School trap shooting team just barely missed out on a top-10 state finish, but the Lumberjacks still placed 11th in all of Minnesota at the MSHSL clay target state team tournament on Friday.

BHS tallied a team score of 468 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, which matched Fairmount’s score for 10th-best on the day. Fairmount won a tiebreaker over Bemidji to sneak into the top 10 on the leaderboard, which featured 40 teams in all.

All five of the Jacks’ scoring participants shot a 90 or better. Taylor Kehoe had the best round with a 97, while Darren Roth (95) and Parker Orvik (94) were close behind. Rounding out the team score for BHS were Logan Jensen (92) and Lily Krona (90).

Red Wing claimed the team state championship, recording a 484 and edging out Tri-City United by one. Alden-Conger placed third with a close 482.

Three individuals recorded 100-straights for perfect scores in the team portion of the tournament: Owatanna’s Ezra Buck, Mabel-Canton’s Colton Heintz-Kuderer and Foley’s Elias Kobienia.





Team Results (Top 10)

1-Red Wing 484; 2-Tri-City United 483; 3-Alden-Conger 482; 4-Prior Lake 480; 5-New Prague 479; 6-Alexandria 478; 7-Roseau 476; 8-Owatonna 472; 9-Blaine 469; 10-Fairmont 468; 11-Bemidji 468.